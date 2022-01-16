Naples-Tagliafico, travel to Amsterdam for the loan

A bond, that Naples-Argentina, which starts from afar. And an idea of ​​the transfer market that is strongly proposed in this January of necessity for the blue club. Nicolas Tagliafico and the Naples they still rhyme, an idea that has come out in the last few days: the blue club wants the left-back born in 1992 who would solve an old market problem, but it is an operation to do borrowed, with perhaps a right of redemption to think about at the end of the season.

Formula, this, that would not satisfy Ajax at the moment, a club that holds the card but has been looking around for months: Tagliafico, in fact, has a contract expiring in 2023 and has already made it known that will not renew with the red and white of Amsterdam. The Naples hypothesis, on the other hand, he would like it very much and would say yes to the Azzurri. Just as he would say yes to the possibility of a change of scenery immediately and not find himself expiring in a few months, with the anxiety of having to decide on his own future.

The discussion between the parties will start from here: the footballer’s agents will be in Amsterdam early next week with the Neapolitan offer in his pocket to discuss a deal to open and close in the last days of the winter window.

NAPLES ON TAGLIAFICO, AJAX PREFER PREMIER

But there is not only the Neapolitan club on the Argentine full-back: Tagliafico likes the Marseille in France and also to some clubs of Premier League. Ajax in England would have wanted to sell it given the economic strength of the English clubs. But there are few teams looking for full-backs like him and are finding other solutions. The Lancers’ valuation was around 7 million a year ago, today – with the shorter contract and one more year – la figure could go down a little bit, but the idea is not to sell it off so as not to find yourself looking for a replacement to take home in a few days.

From here the discussion with Napoli will start: the player is managed by Ricardo Schlieper, historic Argentine agent who has been collaborating with Giovanni and Giacomo for years Branchini for Europe, with a special eye on Italy. From this collaboration was born the operation that had brought Javier Zanetti in 1995, then almost thirty years of work between South America and Europe. And now they will try again, to give a new Argentine at Napoli.