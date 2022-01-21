Naples, the Algeria coach shock: “Ounas heart problems post Covid”

Three games and zero minutes in Africa Cup of Nations. But behind the absences of the Algerian Adam Ounas, a Napoli player, there was something more than simple technical choices: «We have decided on my advice to keep medical secrecy about Adam’s condition up to now. It tested positive for covid, then negative and the latest tests we carried out showed some heart abnormalities linked to covid infection, it does not mean that he has a serious problem but he will have to do many others ».

To speak is Djamel Belmadi, Coach of the Algerian national team returning home after the scorching elimination in the Cup. “If we had said it, we would never have seen the player again: Aubameyang And Lemina they had to leave the tournament for this reason, we couldn’t say everything “continued the Algerian selector. The player did not join Spalletti’s team today for this reason and will be re-evaluated by the blue medical staff.

The two Gabonese players, Aubameyang and Lemina, along with Meye, had left the Africa Cup of Nations after some heart complications despite being negative for Covid. In practice, according to Belmad, the same thing would have happened for Ounas. “Adam was positive for Covid, then he repeated the test and the result was negative. We had to do chest x-rays and many other tests. And the doctors highlighted a heart abnormality. That doesn’t mean he has a problem, but it was related to his positive test. The CAF (the African football federation) decided that he could not play ».

Belmad explained that it was not said before the situation because “in Cameroon you say that a player has Covid, it’s over. You will not see it again. We cannot say everything, there are regulations to which we are subject. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City player) is also worried ». It is the second time that the 25-year-old Algerian player has been hit by Covid: the first happened in 2020 during the loan to Crotone.