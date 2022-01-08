“Naples? The Azzurri proved it in Turin”

Roberto D’Aversa, coach of the Sampdoria, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the championship game against Naples scheduled for tomorrow at 16:30 at Maradona. The following is highlighted:

“Surely we cannot let ourselves be discouraged by difficulties, by absences. Will miss Candreva and other players: in difficulties you have to go further. We face a Naples strong but he too has difficulties. They they played a great match in Turin demonstrating that difficulties can be transformed into positive energies. To make a result in the home of the Naples you have to be mentally predisposed to go further ”.

PHOTO: Imago – D’Aversa Sampdoria Naples Conference

“I wait for the last moment to decide eleven initials. The preparation was mainly done on video. It is clear that you have to be good at bringing the things you have seen back to the field. We don’t have to find alibis ”.

“We have five defenders in number, we must only think about how to make the positive result. We will have eleven to field and we will have to make sure that they perform at their best to bring home a positive result “.

“I spoke with Rincon and gave me availability for start from the beginning, I’ll have to evaluate how others are doing. Putting him on the pitch after just one training session is not ideal, but I want to evaluate everything right up to the end “.