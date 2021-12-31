Naples, the end of the De Laurentiis era? Judge’s response: “You see Fiorentina and Rome”

Alessandro Giudice, economist, Radio Punto Nuovo, spoke during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show. “Inter have been in the hands of investors from all over the world for more than a year. The intention to sell is there and the more the details emerge, the more concrete you get. Zhang, however, asks for figures for which Inter is not worth today. . He likes anyone willing and willing to meet economic demands. As far as I learned from an informal chat with an important figure from Inter, Zhang intends not to sell, unless the offer of life arrives, 1 billion. This one billion thing can be backed up by some truth. The valuation is for the entire asset of the company, not just to be given to Zhang. Then you have to take out the debt because Inter has a lot of them, 375 million euros. Plus Zhang has 69% of Inter and those who have 31% should also go and talk, to whom 170 million should be given. Now to be left with little and nothing in hand, 1 billion is needed and Zhang does it because he has constraints and commitments to respect. Inter is not worth that much to me, but I don’t do the figures. ” .

Then he added: “End of the De Laurentiis Era? We have not yet gotten used to the idea that club ownership is not measured on the basis of personal capital but on making the best available resources and turnover. Commisso will have all the availability he wants. , Friedkin in Rome has an important personal heritage, but in the end they didn’t buy the Mbappé and Neymar, but we get to offer 6 million to Vlahovic. classification in the long run. Atalanta is doing it, in which there is management capacity. If you do not like the management of De Laurentiis because he does not spend, I would invite you to see other things. for example, Liverpool with American ownership, however, did not make crazy expenses, despite being a top club, which won the Champions League. Napoli need to stop the bleeding like all clubs. Milan had an excellent result in the budget there last year with a loss of only 90 million, so the loss is there for everyone. I saw Fiorentina’s balance sheet, in which Commisso put the money to stop this bleeding “.