Naples, the latest on Insigne and Fabian Ruiz: the report
Napoli, after the home defeat against Atalanta, returned to the field to prepare for the next matches against Leicester and Empoli. Two decisive challenges for Spalletti’s team who play the way in the Europa League and the race for the Scudetto in Serie A. Today the Azzurri trained, let’s see the report together:
Naples: the report on Insigne and Fabian Ruiz
“Morning session for Napoli at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri prepare the match against Leicester scheduled for Thursday at 18.45 at the Maradona Stadium for the last day of the Europa League.
After a first phase of activation and bull, the team carried out exercises on inactive balls, tactical work and a match on a small pitch.
Fabian did therapies and personalized work in the gym and camp. Insigne performed therapies and personalized in the gym. Manolas did the whole session as a group. Custom Anguissa in the field. Therapies for Koulibaly and Lobotka “.
Naples: the conditions of Fabian and Insigne
At Napoli, from Insigne to Fabian Ruiz, all the injured are to be considered still out for the match against Leicester. The conditions of the Azzurri players will be carefully monitored in the coming days. The Napoli medical staff does not want to rush the times and thus risk possible relapses. For this reason, to date, it is difficult to hypothesize their recovery in view of the next day of Sere A against Empoli.