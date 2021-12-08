Naples, the latest on Insigne and Fabian Ruiz: the report

Naples: the report on Insigne and Fabian Ruiz

“Morning session for Napoli at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri prepare the match against Leicester scheduled for Thursday at 18.45 at the Maradona Stadium for the last day of the Europa League.

After a first phase of activation and bull, the team carried out exercises on inactive balls, tactical work and a match on a small pitch.

Fabian did therapies and personalized work in the gym and camp. Insigne performed therapies and personalized in the gym. Manolas did the whole session as a group. Custom Anguissa in the field. Therapies for Koulibaly and Lobotka “.