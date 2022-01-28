Naples, the Olivera coup is coming: double obstacle for January, closes for July | First page

That of the full-back at Napoli has become a real catchphrase in recent years. Thanks to Ghoulam’s injury in November 2017, the left wing has strongly weakened. The attempts to recover the Algerian, which had important repercussions for three years, were useless. He tried to get up, to come back looking for the best condition but there was a lack of continuity. The only Mario Rui he clearly had difficulties, even in this season when the performance is at a high level. But it goes without saying that he cannot carry the full weight of the left-handed out himself.

IT WILL BE REVOLUTION – From next year, however, the discourse will change. Napoli foresees a partial or total revolution for the role of left-back. Faouzi Ghoulam’s contract is about to expire, the Algerian and the blue club will say goodbye in June. Mario Rui could also leave, but his future is still to be written and we will talk about it directly at the end of this year. A new addition will be needed, but also two in the case, and Napoli are already moving to bring a reinforcement to Luciano Spalletti.

THERE IS OLIVERA – Reinildo Mandava and Nicolas Tagliafico passed under the lens of ds Cristiano Giuntoli. The first would have been the perfect blow for the De Laurentiis management, being a free transfer starting next summer. But Atletico Madrid arrived first, ready to close in January. The Argentine, on the other hand, is in the sights of Barcelona and at the moment seems to be off the Neapolitan radar. Like this full speed ahead for Mathias Olivera. Born in 1997, under Getafe, he is a physical footballer, with a good left-handed and with an interesting progression.

ARRIVES IN JULY – Napoli is very close to defining the purchase of Olivera for a figure close to 10 million euros plus bonus. De Laurentiis wants to close immediately to burn the competition and have the player in July without a hitch. A hypothesis was also born of having him immediately in pink, already in the January market. However, a double obstacle has emerged. Indeed Getafe is not willing to give up immediately, with the desire to reach the end of the season to center the salvation (currently it is +4 on the third last Cadiz). The other problem concerns the list, given that Napoli have the full squad from a numerical point of view. Someone would need to come out, Ghoulam the main suspect but the Algerian did not accept the transfer to another club. Napoli is now ready, they want to realize the first operation for the 2022/23 season very quickly, we can see the white smoke for Mathias Olivera.