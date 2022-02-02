Naples, the patron of the historic pizzeria “Da Michele” has died. Among his clients Julia Roberts and Jude Law

His pizzas are memorable in the world. “Da Michele” in Naples, in the popular district of Forcella, you can only order two flavors, margherita and marinara. Fixed price at 5 euros. Consumption on historic white marble tables, in a hurry, to make room for customers whose queue is a constant on the street, summer and winter.

Antonio Condurro, 90, was the last son of the owner of one of the most famous pizzerias in the Campania capital, and with his brother Salvatore he took over the restaurant years ago. In those two rooms facing the street, personalities from the world of international entertainment have passed, starting with Julia Roberts, who shot a scene that has become a cult of “Eat, pray and love”, A film that talked about Italian flavors.



Julia Roberts in a scene from the film “Eat, pray, love” in the “Da Michele” pizzeria in Naples

Even Jude Law, while filming some scenes of “The Pope”, He wanted to taste the pizza of the Condurro family.

The daughter, Daniela Condurro, greeted her father with a moving post on Facebook: «Thank you Dad for all you have done for us, for making us strong and courageous, I will always love you, my dad! I wish I could still hear your voice, I miss the laughs we used to make, I miss your smile, your eyes, I miss seeing you on the sofa watching TV. I have to say sorry and thank you … Sorry for all the times I didn’t understand, for all the times I didn’t say “I love you”, sorry for the missed hugs, for the unspoken words, for the mistakes I made, but above all thank you because you were a father and you will never stop being one. Without you I would never have made it. Even if you are no longer with us, your memory and your smile will never be forgotten! You had so many friends who loved you, because you had something different, you were always present, always available, you were everyone’s friend, you were and are my pride. Today more than ever I have realized how important you have been in my life and, for the next few years, I will keep these precious memories in my heart. Hi dad, on the contrary… hi Pizzaiolo, have a good trip. Your Daniela ».

Even the president of the Chamber, Roberto Fico, on Twitter recalled the death of the dean of Neapolitan pizza chefs: “Naples says goodbye to Antonio Condurro, master pizza chef, witness of an ancient tradition of excellence” he wrote, expressing to his family “the more sincere closeness “.