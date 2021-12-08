Naples, the point on Insigne, Fabian, Manolas and Anguissa: who returns first?
Napoli prepares for tomorrow’s Europa League match against Leicester, decisive for the passage of the turn. But Spalletti is still struggling with the injury emergency. Insigne and Fabian Ruiz will still be out, among others, while Kostas Manolas will return to the squad: the Greek has disposed of his gastroenteritis, even if he has long since lost his position as owner. The blue coach hopes to have some good news from the infirmary in view of the next championship match against Empoli.
Naples, the point on the injured
Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, as mentioned, they also carried out personalized work yesterday and they will not be able to be at the Maradona tomorrow. In the next few hours we will understand if at least one of the two can be against Empoli, Spalletti hopes for it even if the times are not going to be forced as we are dealing with muscular problems. Speech that also applies to Anguissa but improves and yesterday he started working on the field. Called up with Empoli? Difficult but not impossible. With regard to OsimhenHowever, in the next few days he is expected to return to the field after the days of work limited to the gym and exercise bike: for his return to the game, however, it will still take a lot of patience. Out for Empoli too Lobotka and Koulibaly.