Naples, two big names stopped by ASL for the match against Inter? The situation

Koulibaly and Anguissa miss Napoli-Inter?

“A little over a year ago I stopped Napoli for the departure towards Turin. I was besieged by questions, even from other ASLs. They asked me what led me to take that decision, born on the basis of ministerial circulars. In the end I was right, as ruled by CONI.

Koulibaly and Anguissa? To date, a period of isolation is foreseen for those returning from abroad. I am awaiting the new provisions made. The recognition of the vaccination status of the country of origin should be evaluated, if the rules are the same as ours. The isolation provision could lapse in the next few days. Upon returning to Italy we can recognize an infection contracted abroad, Koulibaly would have a super strengthened Green Pass given its recent positivity to Covid. Currently the countries are divided into lists: rules are implemented based on where you come from. And it interests us, given that the two players come from Cameroon.

By law, they should remain in solitary confinement for ten days with one swab at the entrance and one at the exit. But, as I said, we are waiting for the new Decree that facilitates returns from abroad. There are more flexible rules and the vaccination status, that of recovery, is considered. However, there is still nothing official. I will relate to the Napoli doctors. Have other players returned to Italy without quarantine? I said what is foreseen for all citizens, then if there is some sporting protocol, I do not have one “.