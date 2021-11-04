Naples-Verona, the Ultras return to the stadium: the sector chosen
Latest football Naples – Finally the return of the Napoli ultras and the organized supporters at the Maradona stadium. Maradona should find organized support again, they should at least return the groups of curve A for Naples-Verona
Ultras Napoli return to the stadium: race and sector
After many words, after many months of absence, there is an important and concrete first step to ensure that even the Naples can find the warmth of typhus organized, of the ultras inside the Maradona stadium.
He announces it Calciomercato.it:
The fines, the frictions with the competent bodies and with the company, have for many months removed the fans organized by the stands of the Neapolitan plant. Late yesterday evening, the organized groups that historically rely on the sector of Curva A, are ready to return to the stands.
In fact, in the delicate match against Verona, the lower spaces of A will be occupied, with the freedom to be able to support one’s favorite team. It seems that the ultras have had some reassurances: no fine will come for seat changes, except of course the occupation of the escape routes which remains dutifully sanctioned.
Return Ultras Curva B, the situation
And for the return of the ultras in Curve B? Here is the situation:
On the other hand, the return of cheering organized in curve B is not yet planned, but it is not excluded that something may change over the next few days. Recent studies have shown that the ‘Maradona’ is only the fifth for appearances recorded in Italy, with a significant decrease compared to past seasons: not even in the big matches, such as the one with Juventus, there was a full house (complete with capacity to 75%).