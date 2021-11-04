Naples-Verona, the Ultras return to the stadium: the sector chosen

Latest football Naples – Finally the return of the Napoli ultras and the organized supporters at the Maradona stadium. Maradona should find organized support again, they should at least return the groups of curve A for Naples-Verona

Ultras Napoli return to the stadium: race and sector

After many words, after many months of absence, there is an important and concrete first step to ensure that even the Naples can find the warmth of typhus organized, of the ultras inside the Maradona stadium.

He announces it Calciomercato.it:

The fines, the frictions with the competent bodies and with the company, have for many months removed the fans organized by the stands of the Neapolitan plant. Late yesterday evening, the organized groups that historically rely on the sector of Curva A, are ready to return to the stands.

Ultras Napoli Curve A

In fact, in the delicate match against Verona, the lower spaces of A will be occupied, with the freedom to be able to support one’s favorite team. It seems that the ultras have had some reassurances: no fine will come for seat changes, except of course the occupation of the escape routes which remains dutifully sanctioned.

Return Ultras Curva B, the situation

And for the return of the ultras in Curve B? Here is the situation: