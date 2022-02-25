Naples vs. Barcelona – Match Report – February 24, 2022

(Jordi Blanco, sent by Naples) — Barcelona will play the Europa League round of 16, which will be drawn this Friday after beating Napoli with exquisite solvency at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Xavi’s team won 2-4 in a game that practically left him sentenced in the first half. In fact, before 20 minutes he already had Spalletti’s team on their knees, which saw the light thanks to an unlikely penalty from Ter Stegen… But which ended up being exposed.

Just as it did in Mestalla, Barça was a true footballing cyclone that Napoli could almost never stand up to. Through football he imposed his quality despite opening the scoring in the most unthinkable way. A poorly thrown corner, short, by Insigne was cut by Aubameyang, who played the ball in his own area with Adama… and the Catalan striker covered the entire field in a sensational counterattack until assisting Jordi Alba, who was accompanying him on the right to dial almost at will.

Between that 0-1 and 1-4, which was a collective wonder sentenced by Aubameyang at match time, Barcelona’s dominance was as unquestionable as sometimes magnificent, little less than recounting the alphabet that Xavi Hernández wants to impose on the team .

The inferno of San Paolo, renamed today as Diego Armando Maradona, went out in less than a quarter of an hour. The homage to Pelusa, with songs and fanfare, gave way to a furious start to the match for Napoli, which lasted barely ten minutes. From a corner in favor to a goal against, Insigne’s error left Spalletti’s team touched… And sunk after Frenkie de Jong’s amazing goal.

You couldn’t think of anything more than a comfortable victory for the team that ruled the pitch, which was none other than Barça. And not even that feeling changed after the penalty that served to close the gap. Barcelona’s superiority was of such magnitude that before Piqué, on the verge of half-time, scored the 1-3 victory was already understood as non-negotiable because the arrivals to the Meret area were constant.

With more intention than success, Spalletti wanted to return to the game, but already with a winning character and indisputable personality, Barça did not allow it, which came for several minutes to dance at Napoli in a way that was not remembered around the Barça club, with a giant rondo in which the rivals barely chased the ball with their eyes.

The 1-4 came precisely after a sensational collective play and finished in an exemplary manner by Aubameyang, even causing the local fans to applaud both the play and the resolution. And, even more, the spectacle offered by a team that not only knows what it wants to play, but also puts it into practice as its coach demands.

Barça liked it, liked it and thrashed on the way to the round of 16 of the Europa League against a Napoli that was hardly a rival and that had to accept a defeat that they could not imagine would be so hard… But they did not have any discussion despite the 2-4 final for Politano that, somehow, avoided an absolute humiliation for the Italian team.