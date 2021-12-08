Naples, what a surprise: Osimhen returns to racing on the pitch, he can return against Milan VIDEO | First page

On November 21st, the first bad news began to arrive in the house Naples. Not only the first defeat in the league against Inter, but also the hard injury to Osimhen who collided with Skriniar with bad consequences in the cheekbone. Successful operation after a few days and recovery times estimated in three months.

THE RETURN – Today finally we begin to see the light for the Nigerian striker. Yesterday Osimhen underwent the tac which did not encounter any problems and today he is back on the field. Individual training, some athletics and some race. The face was evidently tried, swollen and with visible post-operative signs. The return will be gradual but here is the first step achieved.

PATH – The prognosis remains 90 days, so Osimhen should be available for the month of February. We will try to shorten the time, especially with the help of a mask. In fact, specialists are studying a carbon mask so as not to press the face, especially the eyebrow. The Napoli medical staff will closely evaluate him day after day. Spalletti spoke about it in the last conference, underlining how the requests will give the necessary answers. He also stated that knowing the boy there is confidence to have him as soon as possible. Something sensational could happen, even seeing Osimhen on the bench already for Milan-Napoli in 11 days and on the pitch against Spezia on 22 December. In this case, however, the striker will also play the African Cup with his Nigeria. And maybe that’s what drives him to work hard every day.

