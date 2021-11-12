Naples, what bad news for Spalletti: the announcement causes concern

Luciano Spalletti received bad news from Napoli: the announcement that worries the blue coach during the national break.

The national break is the nightmare of club teams especially in the days of Covid. In fact, in addition to exposing themselves to possible injuries, the players risk being infected. This is what happened to a footballer from Naples, positive result at the last checks.

Bad news for Luciano Spalletti who will have to give up his player for at least ten days but the times of negativization could also expand. The club wanted to reassure the fans about his condition, but from today he will have to respect the period of isolation and will not be available for the next matches.

Naples, Demme is positive at Covid: the official note

The Naples lose Diego Demme, positive result at Covid to the swab this morning carried out in Castel Volturno. The former Leipzig was in fact one of the few players left available to Spalletti in these days of rest for the national teams. Unfortunately, despite being regularly vaccinated, as the blue club wants to point out, he will be forced to stop training.

A really complicated start to the season for the German midfielder who was injured during the summer retreat and, on his return, did not find space due to the explosion of Anguissa.

At the moment the ’91 class has totaled only 37 minutes in the championship, never starting a starter and taking over in the final match against Cagliari, Fiorentina And Bologna. He has remained on the bench in the last two with Salerno And Verona, while in Europa League he took the field from the first minute in the double challenge with Legia Warsaw.

In short, compared to the great consideration of Gennaro Gattuso, this year is considered a reserve by the Tuscan coach who immediately found the balance and will hardly change men if the results continue to arrive. It is also true that these days could be an opportunity to show off and gain a little more confidence in view of January when, thanks to the Africa Cup of Nations, there may be more spaces.