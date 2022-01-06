Sports

Naples: why they play and what the “quarantined” Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski risk

The three players, quarantined by the Napoli 2 ASL because they lack the third dose and in contact with positive players, will be on the pitch against Juve

Napoli challenges the provision of ASL Napoli 2 and decides to send the three players placed in quarantine on arrival in Turin. In fact, Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka appear in the list delivered shortly before the start of the match against Juventus.

The “soft” quarantine

The three had in fact been stopped as close contacts of positives but still without a booster dose and with a second dose of vaccine that took place more than 120 days ago. If the health authorities had drawn instead of this “softened” quarantine provided by law, the “soft” quarantine with which they managed to complete the last championship, the three would have been able to play. For the so-called “softened” quarantine established last December 30, the three should isolate themselves, according to the protocol. Napoli on the other hand – after consulting their lawyers – considered it correct to deploy them because in line with the “soft” quarantine established by the Football Federation in June 2020 and still valid for sporting purposes. Which allows athletes to travel from home to work, therefore to train and play.

The risks

The risk now is mainly that of an administrative fine, but certainly the conscious and public violation of the rules cannot well dispose the government, also in view of the meeting on 12 to resolve the chaos in which football has fallen.

