Naples, Zielinski positive at Covid 19: the news

In Naples there is a new case of Covid-19: it is Piotr Zielinski. As announced by the club, the player tested positive at swab carried out on Saturday afternoon. The Pole played 90 minutes on 6 January against Juventus, but was initially in doubt along with Lobotka and Rrahmani. The three players had been placed in quarantine from the Asl 2 of Naples as cases of contact with positive Covid (teammates) and because they lack the third dose of vaccine. However they took the field from the first minute, referring to protocol of the Football Association of June 2020 which allows unvaccinated people to travel from home to work as long as they present a negative swab within 48 hours prior to work. “The player, regularly vaccinated – writes Napoli in a note – has strictly respected the medical protocol in recent days relating to all the behaviors to be adopted to avoid the spread of the virus. Piotr is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at his home “.