Napoleon, Cary Joji Fukunaga reassures about the project never shot by Kubrick: “It’s in development”

Perhaps not everyone knows that many years ago, Stanley Kubrick intended to make a film about Napoleon, which, however, was not shot to me. Now, No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has reiterated his intention to carry on this legacy in the form of a TV series, which among other things is already in development.

For years there has been talk of a TV series about Napoleon, the famous French general that even Steven Spielberg had set out to bring to the screen after Kubrick was unable to make his film.

But if so far the project had failed to take off, now Cary Joji Fukunaga he reassures us, confirming his involvement and his great dedication in carrying on the vision of the great director.

“I’ve been working on it for, say, four or five years now, maybe even more. So yes, I am definitely involved in the project“in fact, he told Collider’s microphones, adding that”We have all the scripts for the episodes now, and we are preparing for the next stage of production. So yes, it will“.

At the moment we do not know how many episodes (and possibly seasons) the series will be composed of, nor which network or streaming platform will host it, but certainly behind there is a more than meticulous work, especially given the attention paid to the research phase, which he saw Fukunaga work closely with Kubrick’s family members.

“I spent a lot of time with Kubrick’s family members at his St Albans mansion, his wife Christiane, and Jan [Harlan], his son-in-law. It is truly amazing to even be in the presence of Kubrick’s library“revealed.

Who knows when we will finally be able to see the result of such a long and complicated gestation.