News

Napoleon, Cary Joji Fukunaga reassures about the project never shot by Kubrick: “It’s in development”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Perhaps not everyone knows that many years ago, Stanley Kubrick intended to make a film about Napoleon, which, however, was not shot to me. Now, No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has reiterated his intention to carry on this legacy in the form of a TV series, which among other things is already in development.

For years there has been talk of a TV series about Napoleon, the famous French general that even Steven Spielberg had set out to bring to the screen after Kubrick was unable to make his film.

But if so far the project had failed to take off, now Cary Joji Fukunaga he reassures us, confirming his involvement and his great dedication in carrying on the vision of the great director.

I’ve been working on it for, say, four or five years now, maybe even more. So yes, I am definitely involved in the project“in fact, he told Collider’s microphones, adding that”We have all the scripts for the episodes now, and we are preparing for the next stage of production. So yes, it will“.

Loading...
Advertisements

At the moment we do not know how many episodes (and possibly seasons) the series will be composed of, nor which network or streaming platform will host it, but certainly behind there is a more than meticulous work, especially given the attention paid to the research phase, which he saw Fukunaga work closely with Kubrick’s family members.

I spent a lot of time with Kubrick’s family members at his St Albans mansion, his wife Christiane, and Jan [Harlan], his son-in-law. It is truly amazing to even be in the presence of Kubrick’s library“revealed.

Who knows when we will finally be able to see the result of such a long and complicated gestation.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
637
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
505
News

Cinema, all films out in October
416
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
354
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
342
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
317
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
283
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
270
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top