Napoli 1-1 Verona, Spalletti: “We could have done more”

The coach: “In the second half we stretched out, but they attacked us”

Luciano Spalletti accepts the verdict of the field. Napoli at Maradona did not go beyond the 1-1 against Verona in the first match wearing the shirt dedicated to Diego. It is the first home draw of the season, the second time in Serie A that the team has not won. But the coach is not dramatic: “This result must be accepted, but we could have done something more”.

explanation – After the match on Dazn, Spalletti shares the details of the match against Verona. “In the second half we stretched out and disunited. We weren’t good at being a team block, at staying close – he says -. They are good at exploiting distances: they play open, at you. We had to be better at spinning the ball and at to assert the quality of a team. It is difficult to prepare for a match like this, against a team that plays in this way. “

emotion naples – Pecked by Sarri, who precedes him in the connection, Spalletti also tells the thrill of coaching in Naples. “This is a square that transfers love and fun to you. When you talk about football here it’s like being at the amusement park, it becomes all beautiful and fun.”

November 7 – 20:52

