Napoli 1-1 Verona, Spalletti: “We could have done more”

The coach: “In the second half we stretched out, but they attacked us”

Luciano Spalletti accepts the verdict of the field. Napoli at Maradona did not go beyond the 1-1 against Verona in the first match wearing the shirt dedicated to Diego. It is the first home draw of the season, the second time in Serie A that the team has not won. But the coach is not dramatic: “This result must be accepted, but we could have done something more”.

After the match on Dazn, Spalletti shares the details of the match against Verona. “In the second half we stretched out and disunited. We weren’t good at being a team block, at staying close – he says -. They are good at exploiting distances: they play open, at you. We had to be better at spinning the ball and at to assert the quality of a team. It is difficult to prepare for a match like this, against a team that plays in this way. “

Pecked by Sarri, who precedes him in the connection, Spalletti also tells the thrill of coaching in Naples. “This is a square that transfers love and fun to you. When you talk about football here it’s like being at the amusement park, it becomes all beautiful and fun.”

