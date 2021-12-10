Napoli ahead in the Europa League with Zielinski alla Modric and a moving Petagna: Haaland to be avoided | First page

The 3-2 over Leicester brings Napoli to second place in the group, won by Spartak Moscow while the English descend in the Conference) and then to the play-offs: to continue the race in the Europa League, they will have to beat one of the third classified in the Champions League groups. They range from Borussia Dortmund to Sheriff ... It was a fair and well-deserved victory, with good things in the team and excellent ideas from his coach, like the first as a starter of Ounas (goal and performance by applause), like Zielinski in front of the direction (from the Polish moments to … Modric), like the confirmation (even if during the race) of Malcuit.

19 ABSENT – It was also the match of the unavailable. Between covid, muscle injuries and various traumas, Naples and Leicester have come to count 19 absent, one of the most unpleasant records for a coach. The absentees of Leicester were more, but those of Napoli were heavier, which Spalletti had to rewrite for the umpteenth time on the eve and then also at the end of the first half for the bad injury of Lozano, released on a stretcher, complete with a collar, and immediately transported to hospital by ambulance, for a fortuitous clash with Ndidi: face against hip, a broken tooth and radiographs on the nose. In place of the Mexican entered Malcuit.

NAPLES FIRST – Although completely new, Napoli immediately found themselves under the enlightened leadership of Zielinski that Spalletti had removed from the attacking midfield to entrust him with the role of director alongside Demme. The first scare was for Meret who reacted with a miracle after a successful shot by the former Atalantino Castagne after 3 minutes. Another 60 seconds and Napoli scored. Halfway through the field Zielinski blew the ball from Tielemans, touch for Petagna, shot deflected by Tielemans himself, lucky rebound for Ounas who from the right aimed for the far corner by passing the ball between Söyüncü’s legs. Ounas was Spalletti’s surprise move, and we would say guessed right. To say: in the first quarter of an hour, goals aside, the Algerian suffered three fouls. Constantly exchanging positions with Lozano, from right to center, round trip, put the English defense in constant difficulty. With the 1-0, Napoli led the group with direct access to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

NAPLES SECOND – After an attack by Juan Jesus on … Koulibaly, Ounas himself had another chance (detour in the corner of Bertrand). In the meantime, however, news of the Spartak Moscow goal. Napoli fell in second place, behind the Russians for direct clashes, with access to the play-offs. The Azzurri doubled with another wonderful action born and enriched with Zielinski’s technique that in those first 20 ‘, a bit for the role, but a lot for the quality, remembered Luka Modric. The Pole left with the ball and chain, saw Petagna (whom Bertrand was keeping in the game when he fell asleep), put him in front of the door, the former shoulder pad touched for Elmas and 2-0 easy easy for the Macedonian.

NAPLES THIRD – With every attack, the Leicester defense staggered, but it was just a central defender, Jonny Evans, to get the British back on track. Napoli had already suffered from a free kick kicked by Maddison, like all the others, Rrahmani had saved on Ndidi. At the second English free-kick, 2-1: Elmas’ rejection found Evans free (too free), in the open area, hit on the fly and goal. Six minutes and here is the reply: punishment this time from the right, Petagna’s header rejected on the free left (also this time too free) by Dewsbury-Hall and the ball in the corner. At 2-2, Napoli finished in third place, relegated to the Conference League.

NAPLES SECOND – Spalletti’s team started well in the second half, as well as entered the game very well Malcuit. With his entry, Spalletti had changed the team’s set-up, passing to 3-4-3, with Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus behind, Malcuit and Mario Rui outside, Demme and Zielinski in the middle, then in front the Ounas-Petagna-Elmas trident. The 2-1 arrived at the end of the umpteenth action that started from Zielinski’s phosphorus, action identical to the one that a few minutes had led to the great opportunity of Ounas (rejected by Schmeichel): opening on the right where Malcuit took off and waited for the overlap Di Lorenzo to whom he entrusted the task of the cross, precise ball for Elmas who controlled her in the middle of the area and with a left threw her into the net. Napoli again second in the group. A few minutes later, just as he had done the assist for Elmas, so Di Lorenzo made another one but for the wrong player, cross in the middle of his area for the Englishman Maddison who alone, in front of Meret, put the ball on the outside post. A sensationally wrong goal.

TO THE SHOOTING – After 20 ‘he entered Mertens for Ounas. Napoli lost some consistency and lowered, angering Spalletti. Now Leicester got the ball back very quickly. Rodgers brought in the young Zambian forward Daka and Vardy also benefited. A quarter of an hour from the end, with Napoli more and more tired, Spalletti has inserted Manolas, on his return after the injury of 21 October, in place of Demme, with Di Lorenzo lined up in front of the defense. Leicester also lacked speed and brilliance, but it was all in the Neapolitan half-court. They held with strength and character Petagna (almost touching ending) and Di Lorenzo, who never stops. Battle up to 90 ‘, with Malcuit’s counterattack ball-goal thwarted by a feat of Schmeichel. The final party on the pitch was beautiful, with Luciano Spalletti’s “Maradona” diving into the wet grass. The 3-2 pushes Napoli to the play-offs with the third classified in the Champions League groups. To be avoided, in this order: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Barcelona, ​​Leipzig, even Seville. Spalletti’s return to St. Petersburg is nostalgic, where he won two Russian titles and two national cups with Zenit. Sheriff to fish.