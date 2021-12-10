Napoli approaches the Top 20 and overtakes Inter
Yesterday’s victory of the Naples it is also fundamental in terms of ranking. Thanks to the points for the success over Leicester and the bonus for access to the round of 32, Napoli rises to 66,000 points, overcoming Inter again (65,000) and detaching Atalanta, stopped at 59,500. Now it’s Napoli is 23rd, but very close to the three teams that precede it at 70,000 to be able to return to the top 20 in Europe. Overcoming the Europa League play-offs could also mean climbing further and securing the second tier in any Champions League draws next season.
1 Bayern 133,000
2 Man City 124,000
3 Liverpool 122,000
4 Chelsea 116,000
5 Real Madrid 113,000
6 Psg 110,000
7 Barcelona 108,000
8 Juventus 106,000
9 Man United 104,000
10 Athletic 100,000
11 Rome 88.0000
Seville 88,000
13 Tottenham 83,000
14 Ajax 81.500
15 Arsenal 80,000
16 Borussia 78,000
Port 78.0000
18 Leipzig 75,000
19 Shakhtar 71,000
20 Villarreal 70,000
Salzburg 70,000
Lyon 70,000
23 Naples 66,000
24 Inter 65,000
25 Atalanta 59.500
26 Benfica 56,000
30 Lazio 53,000
43 Milan 38,000