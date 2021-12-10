Napoli approaches the Top 20 and overtakes Inter

Yesterday’s victory of the Naples it is also fundamental in terms of ranking. Thanks to the points for the success over Leicester and the bonus for access to the round of 32, Napoli rises to 66,000 points, overcoming Inter again (65,000) and detaching Atalanta, stopped at 59,500. Now it’s Napoli is 23rd, but very close to the three teams that precede it at 70,000 to be able to return to the top 20 in Europe. Overcoming the Europa League play-offs could also mean climbing further and securing the second tier in any Champions League draws next season.

1 Bayern 133,000

2 Man City 124,000

3 Liverpool 122,000

4 Chelsea 116,000

5 Real Madrid 113,000

6 Psg 110,000

7 Barcelona 108,000

8 Juventus 106,000

9 Man United 104,000

10 Athletic 100,000

11 Rome 88.0000

Seville 88,000

13 Tottenham 83,000

14 Ajax 81.500

15 Arsenal 80,000

16 Borussia 78,000

Port 78.0000

18 Leipzig 75,000

19 Shakhtar 71,000

20 Villarreal 70,000

Salzburg 70,000

Lyon 70,000

23 Naples 66,000

24 Inter 65,000

25 Atalanta 59.500

26 Benfica 56,000

30 Lazio 53,000

43 Milan 38,000