Napoli asked Tuanzebe to Manchester United! The details

UPDATE AT 2.15pm – As already circulated in these hours, the Naples asked for information Axel Tanzuebe, English defender ofAston Villa but owned by Manchester United.

Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club – reports the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports – is interested in the player and initiated contacts with the Red Devils to understand if there is the possibility of switching from one loan to another. Napoli, in fact, he waits to understand if he can buy it in loan with right of redemption.

8.45 am – The winter transfer market is about to go live. During the course of January, Napoli’s management will not make large market operations, but will certainly have to buy a central defender. With the sale of Kostas Manolas to Olympiakos and the departure of Koulibaly for the African Cup, a reinforcement in defense is needed. And Spalletti would like him as soon as possible, since now he can only count on Amir Rrahmani and Juan Jesus.

Axel Tuanzebe Naples

Today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport took stock of the central defender issue. In addition to the names of the already known Nicolò Casale of Verona and Attila Szalai of Fenerbahçe, Napoli is also on the trail of Axel Tuanzebe, Manchester United defender and currently on loan to Aston Villa.

The Azzurri management wants to close an “Anguissa-style” operation and Manchester would be willing to sell the defender in dry loan or with at most the right of redemption (and not the obligation).

The stumbling block to overcome lies in the fact that the player is now on loan to theAston Villa. Still, coach Steven Gerrard doesn’t consider him a starter in his rearguard: only 9 appearances in the Premier League for him since the beginning of the season.