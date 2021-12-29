Sports

Napoli asked Tuanzebe to Manchester United! The details

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

UPDATE AT 2.15pm – As already circulated in these hours, the Naples asked for information Axel Tanzuebe, English defender ofAston Villa but owned by Manchester United.

Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club – reports the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports – is interested in the player and initiated contacts with the Red Devils to understand if there is the possibility of switching from one loan to another. Napoli, in fact, he waits to understand if he can buy it in loan with right of redemption.

8.45 am – The winter transfer market is about to go live. During the course of January, Napoli’s management will not make large market operations, but will certainly have to buy a central defender. With the sale of Kostas Manolas to Olympiakos and the departure of Koulibaly for the African Cup, a reinforcement in defense is needed. And Spalletti would like him as soon as possible, since now he can only count on Amir Rrahmani and Juan Jesus.

Tuanzebe Naples
Axel Tuanzebe Naples

Today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport took stock of the central defender issue. In addition to the names of the already known Nicolò Casale of Verona and Attila Szalai of Fenerbahçe, Napoli is also on the trail of Axel Tuanzebe, Manchester United defender and currently on loan to Aston Villa.

The Azzurri management wants to close an “Anguissa-style” operation and Manchester would be willing to sell the defender in dry loan or with at most the right of redemption (and not the obligation).

The stumbling block to overcome lies in the fact that the player is now on loan to theAston Villa. Still, coach Steven Gerrard doesn’t consider him a starter in his rearguard: only 9 appearances in the Premier League for him since the beginning of the season.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Transfer market Rome: not only Maitland Niles, in Premier farri on Wellens and Loftus-Cheek

2 days ago

can you play anything after 4 months? And if Atalanta thus entered for the Scudetto? Inter mistress as it had not been for years. For a month and a half, Milan have stopped “

November 24, 2021

Juve, the list for the midfield: Ramsey remains the key

November 12, 2021

idea of ​​exchange with PSG

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button