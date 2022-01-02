Napoli asks to postpone two days, storm also for the Super Cup

The first burning case of 2022 arrives immediately. The increase in cases of Covid or precautionary isolation in Serie A is becoming increasingly worrying; the Juventus player Chiellini it is only the latest (to date) of a long series of athletes forced to stop due to the infection and the alarm went off. A group of clubs, which according to Repubblica is headed by De Laurentiis, raises their voices and asks that the first two return days of the championship (Thursday 6 and Sunday 9 January) be postponed due to infections among their members.

Juve and Inter want the postponement of the Super Cup

A heated Lega council is scheduled to deliberate on the issue. And there is also the question of the final of Super Cup between Inter and Juventus. Il Corriere dello Sport writes: A mix between the many absent due to Covid and the risk of seeing stadiums much more empty than the 50% imposed by the Government due to the fourth wave and the fear of contagions that reigns among the people scares everyone or almost everyone .

The League opposed to postponements

The League, however, is very clear that the calendar has few empty spaces (“No one at the moment” thunders a manager of a company) and does not want to derogate from one principle: if you start moving the matches that you can play, the championship will not come concluded “. That’s why from via Rosellini they say no to referral of league matches. Not even the Super Cup, even if the question, in this case, is more uncertain.

Uncertainty and irony on social media regarding postponements

Reactions via social media float. There are those who hope for it (“Go and read Napoli’s unavailable players, I hope for a postponement given that Adl has the palace “), those who ironically (” Tuanzebe will have medical examinations on Tuesday. He arrives just in time for the postponement of Juventus-Napoli “) and who is not there:” Here we begin the tarantellaaaa Asl na1 please answer, are you there? ASL answer, it is urgent…. intervene immediately! “

