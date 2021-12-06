Napoli-Atalanta 2-3, the tactical analysis | The Last Man

With a strong collective reaction in the second half, Atalanta scored three potentially decisive points over the course of their season: not only did they consolidate their fourth place in the league, but they also became a serious contender in the race for the Scudetto. It was a victory that was anything but a foregone conclusion. Despite being visibly limited by the absences of various key players, Napoli still played openly and had the strength to recover from the initial disadvantage between the two halves. The “Goddess”, however, in the end deservedly won: if in the central phase of the first half she wasted several opportunities to double, during the second half she had a good clarity in the possession phase. He did so by relying on Gasperini’s principles of play and the qualities of some technical leaders, managing to solve some of the problems raised by Napoli’s attitude.

The initial courage of Napoli

Along the lines of what Gattuso did in the first leg semi-final of the Italian Cup in February, Spalletti renounced the 4-2-3-1 in favor of the 3-4-3: Di Lorenzo was deployed on the right in the three-man defense, with external Malcuit and Lozano in the middle right space; the left chain instead was formed by Juan Jesus, Mário Rui and Elmas.

On the other hand, Gasperini instead made only one change compared to the away match against Juve with Palomino on the center-left of the three-man defense in place of Djimsiti. The mirrored modules of the two teams favored a series of individual pairings in the non-possession phase: using the man as the main reference in pressing, Napoli tried to exercise control of the game and impose its game.

Napoli’s willingness to defend forward is evident after a few seconds: Pessina earns a foul on an attempt to re-attack the hosts and with her fingers indicates their three-way defense to Gasperini.

The high pressing triggered on the receptions of Musso or the two arms of Atalanta, in order to disturb any long balls and the activation of the side chains with which the “Goddess” could go up the field: Malinovskyi’s goal in the 6 ‘( and with Atalanta’s first shot) complicated the plans of the Neapolitans, who however maintained a good effectiveness in recovering the ball during the first quarter of an hour. The great opportunity for Lozano in the 12th minute, which was also the best of the Azzurri, was born from one of these situations, but the Mexican was unable to take advantage of Mário Rui’s nice low cross and direct the ball towards the completely unguarded opponent’s goal.

In the possession phase, on the other hand, Napoli was divided into two blocks of movement respectively formed by 4 and 6 players: the first was entrusted with the construction phase, while the second with the definition and finalization phase. Lobotka was the midfielder with directing duties, while Zieliński acted more as a raider: Spalletti’s goal was to empty the midfield to create attacking situations in the open field after attracting the opponent’s pressing, especially to free Lozano on the right.

In the first photo you can see the different movements and tasks of the two Napoli midfielders, while in the second there is Mário Rui in an internal position (a constant in this beginning of the season).

Napoli have been active enough in unmarking to mess up Atalanta’s defense (using Mário Rui as a false full-back), but – with the exception of Mertens’ goal – they failed to create dangerous opportunities from these situations or to rely continuously on forwards: the Belgian was little involved in the game (almost always receiving with the opponent on) and also the contribution of Lozano over time has progressively decreased.

Atalanta gain control of the game

After a brief phase of adaptation, the Bergamo players took measures to the new Napoli tactical set-up: taking advantage of the individual references across the board, Gasperini’s team managed to press better (putting Lobotka in great difficulty). Atalanta also had an extra resource when instead it was she who was pressed: the guests often looked for Zapata to go up the field and thanks to the Colombian’s back to goal skills this often proved to be a winning card, especially in the central phase of the first half in which they were particularly dangerous.

Zapata is perhaps in the best psychophysical condition of his career and this season he has largely consolidated his technical leadership in the Atalanta game: according to StatsBomb data, Zapata has received 9 progressive passes against Napoli and carried out 4 key steps (including an assist), both records in the game.

Initially the teammates tried to serve him only by lifting the ball or throwing him deep, but as the minutes went by they gained more confidence in the game ball on the ground and managed to get to their center-forward after having evaded the pressing of Napoli: in the action above, for example, Atalanta leaned on Zapata to exploit the space created by the left side chain, putting Di Lorenzo and Malcuit in difficulty with some external rotations. Only the goal was missing from the excellent performance of the Colombian attacker, which he came close to with the nice aerial twist and the pole in the 52nd minute that started the long Atalantino forcing in the second half.

It was the phase that decided the game. The advantage of Napoli at the beginning of the second half allowed Spalletti’s team to lower their center of gravity and defend themselves with a 5-2-3: in theory they would have had more space to attack once the ball was recovered, but in reality it facilitated the opposing re-aggression for long stretches of the recovery.

The impact of the offensive changes was another factor in favor of Gasperini’s team: with the entries of Hateboer and Iličić respectively instead of Zappacosta and Pessina, the right chain of the Goddess has acquired greater quality and fluidity in the offensive rotations. The beneficiary was Tolói (author of 3 key passes), who in the previous minutes had served a splendid assist for Demiral (good at making up for the serious mistake in marking on Mertens’ goal) and began to accompany the offensive actions with greater regularity.

Freuler’s decisive goal was born from a beautiful combination of speed between T.olói, Hateboer and Iličić.

With this victory, Atalanta remains undefeated on the road and is only two points away from Napoli: the Nerazzurri have not lost in the league since 3 October with Milan, have recovered almost all the injured and are preparing to play the last match of the Champions League group with Villarreal to secure the third qualification for the round of 16 in the last three editions.

For Napoli, on the other hand, it is an abrupt stop that makes them slide to third place in the standings: the absences weigh, even more so with the very delicate Europa League match scheduled against Leicester on Thursday, but Spalletti will try to restart from the good start of race of the second lines and the hope of being able to recover at least Fabián Ruiz and Insigne.

Net of the difficulties, both, however, have shown why they will play the championship until the end.