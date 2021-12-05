Napoli-Atalanta, report cards / Spalletti is the true revolutionary of the De Laurentiis era

Spalletti is a thaumaturge: he made Malcuit and Mario Rui spectacular. Lobotka, unwatchable with Gattuso, became the light of Napoli with him. Wonderful Mertens

Naples 11/09/2021 – Serie A football championship / Napoli-Juventus / photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Luciano Spalletti

The report cards of Naples-Atalanta by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA. You can be pissed off tonight, Ilaria, but not sad. This Napule will stay up there for a long time, bearing in mind that at the Maradona he could very well end up with a scoppola without appeal, as a few hours earlier at the Olimpico in Rome. It did not happen and our Ospinik also has some credit, with the intercession of San Palo on the cabeza of Zapatone at 52 ‘. Worth noting is the rejected shot by Zappacosta (26 ‘) and the feline instinct in the header by Demiral (65’). You could object to how he was positioned at the third goal but the speed of the match provides him with mitigating circumstances – 6.5

In my opinion he started late on Freuler’s goal: for a fraction of a second he didn’t touch that damned ball, and for a goalkeeper a fraction of a second is everything – 6

DI LORENZO. The defense is three and the Euroappuntato gets along very well from third, working hard when it comes to restarting and doing everything possible in the retreat phase. Honor to his lungs – 6.5

Precise, clean, organized. This guy fascinates me: he must have a solid mental organization as well as a lot of technique. You’re right: it seems to improve a bit every time – 6.5

RRAHMANI. Atalanta is seriously a joyful war machine, not in the Occhettian sense, and Amir has to manage a dramatic emergency. It must not be the three goals tonight that frighten and cause ungenerous trials to be opened. And then when you find yourself in front of Zapatone or you have the body of Commander KK or sometimes you happen to succumb. It happens, in football as in life. Speaking of Duvan: as an everlasting memory of the dullness not only aesthetic of sarrismo, it is useful to recall what Zapatone said in an interview four years ago: “In retreat at Dimaro Sarri he did not consider me and Strinic, he diverted us to football tennis”. My heartfelt closeness to the poor Lazio fans – 6

Too soft on the sumptuous, extraordinary, wonderful Zapatone, who takes nothing to feed Malinovskyi, left alone by Mario Rui. Less concrete than usual without the giant Koulibaly to cover his back – 6

JUAN JESUS. Like Amir, he holds the chariot for the descent and also takes place in some salvific intervention. The action that marks Freuler originates from his parts, but I repeat at those rhythms one is not always perfect – 6

With such a fast game, his slowness was evident. To his detriment the fact that he plays little, I hope he has room for improvement – 6

MALCUIT. Goldilocks plays the game of life. His offensive drive is incredible. Invent the trajectory that leads to San Piotr’s balance, then launch Ciro towards two to one. It never stops: there is also a cross shot and another shot high – 7

Yours was an extraordinary match, Fabrizio. When I read the line-up I was struck by a thrill: Malcuit on the pitch, why? But Spalletti is not someone who improvises, and last night he proved it to us. Kevin played like I’ve never seen him play in many years in Naples. A spectacular performance, growing between the first and second half, a joy for the eyes and for the heart, a very intense rhythm. He gave confidence, technique and show. Unrecognizable. For me it deserves a huge prize – 10

POLITANO from 84 ‘. Two notable ideas – 6.5

Fresh from Covid, he unveils a couple of ideas and accelerations that bode well – 6

LOBOTKA. The Slovak thinks and acts. His gray cells turn a thousand and he manages to Cartesianly combine the res cogitans and the res extensa. Then unfortunately the muscular curse also falls on him: beyond the health aspect, in Castel Volturno a homosexual monk must be called for an urgent blessing – 7

As long as he remains on the pitch, he spins the ball at a very fast pace, putting Atalanta in serious difficulty. Not surprisingly, when it comes out, Napoli starts to trudge. Lobotka… the same one who made us smadonnare in Aramaic when he played with Gattuso. Another creation by Lucianone – 7

DEMME from 55 ‘. It is still subdued and it shows, unfortunately – 5

Yes, definitely, and it doesn’t have the quality of Lobotka – 5

ZIELINSKI. Zielinski has a hard head: the first shot is shot back, he tries again and scores. On the sixteenth day San Piotr, Fabian, Ciro and Victor Victoria are the four goalscorers of Napule with five goals each. In the second half he has an unfortunate decrease but his had already done so – 6.5

An overbearing goal, his, sought, wanted, indeed, claimed. Wonderful for that – 6.5

MARIO RUI. Marittiello no longer knows what to do, like when he dribbles and enters the Orobic area on 28 ‘. He is everywhere and his laxity on Malinovskyi’s goal allows me to add something about the indulgence granted before to Ospinik, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus: the details are decisive in a game but tonight the pace and intensity were at extraterrestrial levels and Atalanta did really scary. And it is for this reason that the votes of Marittiello and his companions rest on the great substance that made Napule a real team tonight, Spalletti dixit – 7

He did things I never would have thought him capable of, ever. The only flaw is that I left Malinovskyi alone for the goal, but I can’t give him the vote for that. Once again he seemed transfigured: this too is a creation of Spalletti – 7

LOZANO. Crosses, shots, stretches repeatedly and then empty for an anticchia on that stretched cross of Marittiello. El Tav was among the most dangerous – 6.5

A very generous game, especially in the first half. It drops a bit in the second half, there is – 6.5

PETAGNA from 67 ‘. Sorry to say it, Ilaria, but tonight my beneficial revisionism on Petagnone has no holds: he often keeps away in an incomprehensible way from the Nerazzurri area. For what reason? And then he swallows the goal of a possible draw in the 93 ‘- 5

The only thing I can say, Fabrizio, is that it is better to have Mertens lame than Petagna at the center of the attack. Carry the weight of the missed tie. A big spot, playing such a beautiful match – 5

MERTENS. As with Sassuolo: sometimes talent has the privilege of being able to grant itself only the flashes that are needed. The assist for San Piotr is a pearl of the plate while the goal highlights that Ciro is still good at running – 7

Marvelous. Not only for what he does on the pitch, after appearing tarnished and half-served for months, but for how he conducts the team, as a true captain. Another goal to be framed, after having made half a field run – 8

OUNAS from 67 ‘. His doodles are precious but then he insists as a true selfish in love with the pelota. And that’s not good – 5.5

I expected more. Spalletti will have to instruct him on the importance of being a group – 5

ELMAS. He contends with Marittiello for the primacy of fatigue and running. The Macedonian gives everything he has. It is a force, sometimes still unripe, of nature – 6.5

He pushes for 94 minutes, this is enough for me – 6.5

SHOULDER. It is a defeat that the Pelato Magus gives us as the true revolutionary of the De Laurentiis era. The training and the module tonight, in conditions of serious emergency and after Sassuolo’s draw, make him a visionary who not only knows his men but knows how to give them confidence and charge. Spalletti chases happiness, not poison or aesthetics, and so I believe him when he says that Napule will stay up there for a long time. A match like this means only one thing: that anything can still happen – 8

Spalletti not only pursues happiness, but also gives it to the team and, indirectly, to us who look at it from the outside. The transformation that he was able to work on his men cannot be explained otherwise. They are his, nobody else’s. This seems quite evident to me: the whole team plays because he loads it with buckshot, because he trusts every single man in the group, because he has explained to each of them that each of them is the architect of his own destiny and his own. and other people’s happiness. And every single man tries to pay it back. The strength, the energy, the desire, the hunger that I saw yesterday was the salt of a wonderful match. We lost, but against the beautiful Atalanta, the wonderful Duvan, without five of the best men in the team. The feeling, the next day, is not bitter like after a defeat, but sweeter, like after a draw. And then, Fabrizio, we are one step away from the other three, everything can still be. Spalletti is a thaumaturge, I have nothing more to add: just see what he was able to do with Malcuit and Mario Rui – 10

REFEREE MARIANI. A macho refereeing protagonist. And that contact on Elmas gives me more than a doubt – 5

Nothing less than to give Malinovskyi a yellow he first made him kill ours four times, it’s not okay.

