Napoli-Atalanta, the official formations

One of the big matches of the sixteenth day is the match between Napoli and Atalanta. The hosts are looking for a counter-overtake against Milan, who won against Salernitana, while the Nerazzurri want to grab their fifth win in a row in the league.

Spalletti’s choices

Many defections for the Azzurri, who will not be able to count on Fabian Ruiz and Lorenzo Insigne, out of the squad list. In front of Ospina, there will be the couple made up of Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. In midfield, Elmas will take the place of the Spaniard. Spalletti’s form could oscillate between a 3 and a 4 defense, given the surprise choice on Malcuit; Di Lorenzo, in the event of a 3-man defense, could move arm in arm.

Gasperini’s choices

Fresh from renewal, Gian Piero Gasperini bets on Duvan Zapata, who rested this week against Spezia. Behind him, Pašalić (hat-trick in the last exit) and Malinovskyi will act. In defense, Rafael Tolói returns from the first minute. Instead, Luis Muriel and Josep Ilicic will start from the bench.

The official formations

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Malcuit, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Elmas. All.:Spalletti

Available: Meret, Marfella, Demme, Politano, Ounas, Ghoulam, Petagna, Manè Balla Moussa.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pessina; Malinovskiy, Zapata. All .: Gasperini

Available: Hateboer, Ilicic, Koopmeiners, Miranchuk, Muriel, Pasalic, Pezzella, Piccoli, Rossi, Scalvini, Sportiello.