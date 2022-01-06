Napoli challenges ASL: Zielinski, Rrhamani and Lobotka on the pitch against Juventus

In the starting eleven of Napoli that will challenge Juventus there are also Rrahmani, Zielinski and Lobotka. The three players had been quarantined by the Napoli 2 ASL because they lacked the third dose and in contact with positive subjects, but they will start from the first minute in the Allianz Stadium match.

“If there is a provision, it must be respected. So the three players that the competent ASL has quarantined (Zielinski, Rrhamani and Lobotka, ed) because they have had contact with positive subjects at Covid, not being in possession of Super Green Pass, they cannot take the field and must remain in isolation for the established time “, specified the general manager of the ASL City of Turin Carlo Picco.

We recall that by decision of the ASL Napoli 2, Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka had to stay in isolation as they are considered positive contacts without third dose. “The measure must be applied, but we are not gendarmes. It is not up to us to monitor the application – added Picco – If someone violates the measure, it is up to the competent authority to intervene”.