Napoli-Empoli 0-1, report cards / Insigne like Tonino Pettola, the last Napoli travels to one point per game

We wouldn’t want to offend, but tonight it looked like Gattuso’s Napoli. Come on Luciano, shake off the waste and let’s go

Naples 12/12/2021 – Serie A football championship / Napoli-Empoli / photo Insidefoto / Image Sport in the photo: Lorenzo Insigne

The report cards of Napoli-Empoli 0-1 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia

HOSPINA. More than parry, he goes out. He comes out to remedy a couple of nonsense by Marittiello, he goes out to close Cutrone at 50 ‘, he comes out again at 77’ from alternate central. Disastrous that passage given to the aforementioned Cutrone, even worse the reflections on the evil nape of the zero to one. Other than Ospinik, he looked like a sleeping cat – 4.5

My notebook is bleakly empty, except for the Ospina entry: there is the account of the risks it takes and a very large duck – 4

DI LORENZO. Napule often appears listless and opinionated – perhaps convinced to bring home the three points with minimal effort – and the Euroappuntato is among the few to have the usual workaholic attitude. But the performance is still affected by the collective confusion: on his own, he puts us in a defensive mess in the 32nd minute. To save the assist for the Mexican at 42 ‘- 5.5

You said everything, I just add that it had to do with Parisi, who rightly had to show off just tonight – 5.5

RRAHMANI. Cutrone and Pinamonti are not two irresistible strikers, let’s say they are not Lukaku and Osimhen, and yet they cause quite a few chills, especially on long balls. In any case, if the defense holds it is above all thanks to Amir – 6

Certainly the most solid of the defensive line – 6

JUAN JESUS. His duels with the two up front sometimes end well, sometimes badly. I take this opportunity, Ilaria, to speak well of Luperto, who I have always liked: the last one who made him play was King Carlo, then poor Lupo Alberto disappeared with the Poison. Too bad – 5.5

There is nothing more unbearable than a goal disallowed for offside … ah yes, getting a hard time from a defender who was from Napoli and who proves to be at a high level against his former team – 5.5

MARIO RUI. Having said the initial messes he combines in Ospina, Marittiello participates in the sterile, dead-end academy of the team: possession, banks, triangles, all in order not to combine anything. His contribution is the wrong crosses, a vice that we hoped he had lost – 5.5

Marittiello’s crosses also add to the list of absolutely unbearable things – 5

DEMME. If against Leicester, Super Piotr had thought to cover his gaps (I wonder: only a question of condition?), This time the Calabrian-Teutonic is naked, without a shield and without extenuating circumstances. Zielinski comes out and Demme collapses: with him on the pitch, the exit from the bottom is a nightmare – 4

He does not have the quality necessary to act as a filter, and in fact the Napoli midfield is a sieve – 4

ANGUISSA from 62 ‘. Back and imposes the body in the middle, which however turns out to be only a sort of palliative for this Napule in crisis. On the carom that favors Cutrone’s neck, it deserves all our solidarity. What a ciorta, eh! – 6

The rebound is pure bad luck and losing like this hurts even more. Having said that, I don’t think he could have been asked for more when he returned to the pitch – 6

ZIELINSKI. Forza San Piotr – without vote

Ah how much we missed our Piotr, Fabrizio – sv

INSIGNE from 22 ‘. Spalletism is above all mental strength and in this the Captain is the polar opposite, with his head limits (and now the contract, now the penalties and so on). He never overcomes the man and hits the only shot, after endless attempts, in the 68th minute. I can’t help but adapt a famous quote from “The Young Pope” to him. That is, when Cardinal Voiello, a great blue fan, exclaims: “Tonino Pettola is rutt’o cazz!” – 4

Wrong everything there was to go wrong. It will certainly not be a coincidence that he is at 0 goals from action in the league. Terrible – 3

LOZANO. He mostly plays for himself and I’m sorry to say. Ingarra a great shot at 42 ‘but Vicario neutralizes. Too much, too little – 5

Play for himself: this is what everyone fans like, tonight, in Napoli – 5

POLITANO from 62 ‘. Enter and immediately engage the Tuscan pipelet. He lights a flame, no more, in an attack hitherto shrouded in darkness – 6

If nothing else, it took a bit of desire – 6

OUNAS. In the first half he lights up in flashes, tempted by general sloth. The second half begins with a notable cue on the right, then a shot in the 56th minute. He is the only one who has imagination and manages to jump the opponent – 6.5

The match required concreteness and not even Ounas, tonight, was concrete. But, compared to the others, in attack, at least he appeared alive. Too bad it took Petagna’s warm-up to spice up his ass – 6

ELMAS. Okay, he takes the top of the crossbar at 23 ‘, but on the notebook there is only that – 5

Sacrificed to make room for the nonexistent Captain. I said it all – 5

MALCUIT from 87 ‘. Without vote

without vote

MERTENS. Belgian anonymous – 4.5

Too bad for the veil that Insigne throws to the nettles – 4.5

PETAGNA from 62 ‘. The ciorta of the day mainly contemplates his pole. Then it remains to be understood, perhaps by a scientific commission made up of engineers, mathematicians and physicists for this purpose, how the crosses of the comrades go. He doesn’t get a decent one – 6

Yet they were built to get the ball in front when Osimhen is around. Mysteries of faith – 5.5

SHOULDER. He seems to have lost the magic touch, which seemed to be back on Thursday for ninety minutes against Leicester. December is worse than November at the moment. Napule has an average of less than one point per game from November 4th to today: two draws (Verona and Sassuolo); three defeats (Inter, Atalanta and Empoli), one victory (Lazio). Five points in six games. If this is not a crisis … – 5

I know I am about to write something highly offensive, but as he said, the defeats must be analyzed inside the locker room, and then I would like to provide him with an element: at times, tonight, it seemed to see Gattuso’s Napoli again. Each for his own cocks, each detached from the group and from the context. This I find unacceptable. I don’t want to fall back into that nightmare. Come on Luciano, shake off the waste and let’s go. The vote is in Naples seen on the pitch, I am immensely sorry that he catches him – 4

REFEREE MARINELLI. He often stands between the ball and the players. In key moments his decisions seem correct, certainly we did not lose by refereeing – 6