Napoli-Empoli: Andreazzoli in conference

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee38 mins ago
Press conference of Andreazzoli after Napoli Empoli. The Serie A Napoli Empoli match ends and Andreazzoli’s conference is live on CalcioNapoli24

Press conference by Andreazzoli post Naples Empoli. The match Naples Empoli ends at the Maradona stadium and speaks in Andreazzoli conference for Empoli after the 17th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Andreazzoli.

Napoli Empoli, Andreazzoli at the press conference

Post Napoli Empoli Andreazzoli at the press conference. The Empoli coach spoke live after the match. Andreazzoli speaks for Empoli at the conference. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

We have a group of guys who want to play and rejoice together, these are components of mentality that lead to the winning one. We wanted to come here to Naples to show who we were and not that we ran away from home. Napoli could be rewarded on some occasion with the final result. But we didn’t concede much, almost always in melee, often we are also able to defend “.

