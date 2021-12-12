Napoli-Empoli: Andreazzoli in conference

Press conference by Andreazzoli post Naples Empoli. The match Naples Empoli ends at the Maradona stadium and speaks in Andreazzoli conference for Empoli after the 17th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live conference by Andreazzoli.

We have a group of guys who want to play and rejoice together, these are components of mentality that lead to the winning one. We wanted to come here to Naples to show who we were and not that we ran away from home. Napoli could be rewarded on some occasion with the final result. But we didn’t concede much, almost always in melee, often we are also able to defend “.