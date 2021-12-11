Napoli-Empoli, the probable formations: Anguissa, Insigne and Lozano on the bench, two changes for Spalletti compared to Leicester

Tomorrow at 6pm at Maradona on Naples hosts theEmpoli, race valid for the 17th day of Serie A 2021-22. These are the probable formations according to what the Alfredo Pedullà website reports:

The probable formations of Napoli-Empoli

Spalletti calls Anguissa, Insigne and Lozano who should start from the bench and maybe enter the race in progress. The eleven who beat Leicester should take the field, only Mertens changes for Petagna and Politano for Lozano.

Andreazzoli has some more doubts: Bajrami paws after the good match against Udinese, Viti and Luperto compete for the place alongside captain Romagnoli in defense. In the median there are three for two places: Haas, Bandinelli and Zurkowski.

Here are the probable choices of the two technicians:

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Zielinski, Demme; Politano, Ounas, Elmas; Mertens. Herds Spalletti. EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti (Luperto), Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Bandinelli; Bajrami (Henderson); Di Francesco, Pinamonti. Herds Andreazzoli.