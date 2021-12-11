Sports

Napoli-Empoli, the probable formations: Anguissa, Insigne and Lozano on the bench, two changes for Spalletti compared to Leicester

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Sportitalia - Napoli-Empoli, the probable formations: Anguissa, Insigne and Lozano on the bench, two changes for Spalletti compared to Leicester

The probable formations of Napoli Empoli

Tomorrow at 6pm at Maradona on Naples hosts theEmpoli, race valid for the 17th day of Serie A 2021-22. These are the probable formations according to what the Alfredo Pedullà website reports:

The probable formations of Napoli-Empoli

Spalletti calls Anguissa, Insigne and Lozano who should start from the bench and maybe enter the race in progress. The eleven who beat Leicester should take the field, only Mertens changes for Petagna and Politano for Lozano.

Andreazzoli has some more doubts: Bajrami paws after the good match against Udinese, Viti and Luperto compete for the place alongside captain Romagnoli in defense. In the median there are three for two places: Haas, Bandinelli and Zurkowski.

Here are the probable choices of the two technicians:

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Zielinski, Demme; Politano, Ounas, Elmas; Mertens. Herds Spalletti.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Viti (Luperto), Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Bandinelli; Bajrami (Henderson); Di Francesco, Pinamonti. Herds Andreazzoli.

Luciano Spalletti

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the player comes out!

November 9, 2021

too much snow in the night, try again tomorrow – OA Sport

2 weeks ago

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Roberto D’Aversa’s press conference

2 weeks ago

Champions League, the teams qualified for the round of 16 | News

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button