Napoli: Fabian and Insigne could play with Atalanta, Koulibaly no

Tendinopathy for the Andalusian, contracture for the captain. Koulibaly’s muscle injury was more serious. Still apart from Anguissa

Mg Reggio Emilia 01/12/2021 – Serie A football championship / Sassuolo-Napoli / photo Matteo Gribaudi / Image Sport in the photo: exultation goal Fabian Ruiz

The training report arrives today, December 2nd. In which Napoli also updated on the conditions of Koulibaly, Insigne and Fabian, beaten out of the Reggio Emilia match last night.

The (partial) good news is that Ruiz and Insigne can be “re-evaluated” (this is the expression used by the club) in view of Saturday’s important match against Gasperini’s Atalanta. The Spaniard reported adductor tendinopathy and right iliopsoas. For the captain, however, a simple contracture of the left soleus.

Bad news for Koulibaly, who reported a second degree distraction to his left hamstring. For him 2021 is over, he will return next year.

He continued to work apart from (and do therapies) Frank Anguissa.

The full report:

After the match against Sassuolo, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center. The Azzurri prepare the match against Atalanta scheduled for Saturday at the Maradona Stadium at 8.45 pm. Those who have played in Reggio Emilia from the beginning have done unloading work. The rest of the squad, after a first part of activation and aerobic power work, played on a small pitch.

Anguissa therapies and personalized in the field.

Koulibaly reported second degree distraction to his left hamstring.

Fabian has adductor tendinopathy and right iliopsoas.

Contracture of the left soleus for Insigne.

The three players have already started the therapy process. Fabian and Insigne will be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday’s match.

