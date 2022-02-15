“Napoli favorite for the next round”

TO Radio Mars during the transmission “The net swells” by Raffaele Auriemma Ignasi spoke Olivereporter, to talk about the challenge between Barcelona And Naples on Thursday. The following is highlighted:

“I am quite critical of Barcelona to the point that I see Napoli slightly more favored. Europa League to enter the Champions League? More than anything else for self-esteem it is difficult to accept that Barcelona go into a competition in order not to win. The first goal for Barcelona is to return to the top 4 in Liga for go to the Champions League“.

“The Europa League is very difficult to winteam like Manchester United And Atletico Madrid they used it to rebuild. Now the Barcelona has old stars, handsomely paid players like Jordi Alba, Pique, Busquets“.

PHOTOS: Imago – Barcelona-Napoli Europa League

“Dani Alves it is a little different, it is able to give many solutions but against the Naples There will not be. With Espanyol the same match was not repeated againstAthletic. He saved the draw in the derby a player who does not like anyone and who has nothing to do with the Barcelona“.

“Against the Naples will play against Ferran Torres because this was called upon to do, play the important games. The Barcelona he has a lot of talent in midfield but he has no references in attack and the defense works very badly. Araujo got hurt and is in serious doubt to play against Napoli ”.

“Formation? Ter Stegen in goal, Dest on the right, Piqué and Garcia in the center, Jordi Alba on the left. Pedri, Busquets and De Jong in midfield, in attack I think Gavi, Ferran Torres while Adama Traoré should start again from the bench “.