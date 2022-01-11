Napoli favorite with Fiorentina, all odds

(ANSA) – ROME, 11 JAN – The Italian Cup gets underway, with the entry of the eight seeded players (the first eight classified from last A). Tomorrow and Thursday the first three matches of the round of 16 are scheduled. It begins with Atalanta-Venezia, tomorrow at the Gewiss Stadium, a match that sees the hosts as favorites, twice finalists in the last three editions. On Snai, the ‘1’ mark is played at 1.30, while the chances of Venezia are at a high altitude: 9.25. The draw, which would lead to extra time, is a hypothesis that is worth five times the stake. Few doubts that it will be a challenge not poor in goals, so much so that the Over drops to 1.55 and the Under team is at 2.30. On Thursday at the Maradona Naples and Fiorentina take the field, and here too the Snai forecast tends to reach the mark ‘1’, at 1.75, against a ‘2’ at 4.25 and an ‘X’ at 3.90. Probably also the results of the most recent direct clashes, won by Napoli, weigh: a year ago, on their own field, the team then coached by Gattuso won with a thunderous 6-0, then went on to win also at Franchi. Analysts see a match from Over: given at 1.65. They will then go on to the pitch at San Siro, Milan and Genoa. The Rossoneri’s victory is worth only 1.27, the Rossoblù’s feat multiplies the stakes by 10. The draw in regulation time is also high: at 5.75. Genoa has the problem of the attack which, in the last 10 games, has only scored 4 goals. With these assumptions, it is foreseeable that the share of the Goal (2.15) will be significantly higher than that of the ‘No Goal’ (1.60). (HANDLE).