Napoli-Fiorentina 2-5, report cards / What a shame for Spalletti to lose against Italian football

He didn’t believe it. And not believing it is always the beginning of the defeat. The betrayal of Fabian and Lozano. Well Mertens and Lobotka

The report cards of Napoli-Fiorentina 2-5 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA. Unlike poor Meret, he gets only one purple pap, with the assistance of Santa Traversa on Milenkovic’s cabeza at 18 ‘- 6

And he has no faults on that goal either. Often set from below, but with personality, the same one with which he gets angry with his defense on the occasion of Vlahovic’s goal – 6

MERET from 45 ‘. His pains never end and Fiorentina gives him a clean poker. And we will distinguish: the goal that weighs is the cursed one by Biraghi. The other three arrive when the Tuscans are rampant and take the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia in extra time. On the contrary, he avoids the two to six with the parade on Maleh – 6

Very soft on Biraghi, very good on Maleh, a defeat of the four goals collected – 6

DI LORENZO. It goes right, left and center. In an asymmetrical match like this – eleven against ten, ten against ten, nine against ten, the disastrous escalation of Napule – he tries to be a certainty for his team-mates. Many times he succeeds, sometimes not (especially on the left) – 6

For the first time I saw him clouded. In the last twenty minutes at least he got it all wrong – 5.5

RRAHMANI. This time we cannot grant extenuating circumstances to the defense, Ilaria. Amir and associates embody the flabby approach already seen in the league with Empoli and Spezia. What’s more, they go out of their way to match if not surpass their peers in purple. And undergoing one to two in numerical superiority confirms it – 4.5

From his intervention comes the evil punishment that changes the game. Less lucid and mature than usual. And certainly less concentrated – 4.5

TUANZEBE. The inauspicious fate and Spalletti make him debut as a starter just tonight. All right, Vlahovic strikes him and goes off to score without problems. But how many would have stopped the young Serbian champion? – 5

At 9 he dribbles safely in his area showing character. He is wrong to make the relentless Vlahovic turn in the action of the goal, but he has two extenuating circumstances: one is that it was Vlahovic, the other is that Ghoulam had opened a huge hole in defense – 5

GHOULAM. At one point the opponents skip it which is a beauty, but Ghoulam for over seventy minutes guarantees push, cover and above all perfect set pieces – 6

The contribution in attack is excellent, less the one behind. And in fact he is the first to miss the action of the Viola goal, before Tuanzebe. Resistance is great news – 5.5

MALCUIT from 83 ‘. He has the merit of assisting Petagna’s equalizer – 6

In short: it does not sink like the other successors – 6

LOBOTKA. The Napule of the first half is above all vertical, made up of accelerations, and the resurrected Lobo has to stem and sort. In the second half, the burden of the match falls to the Azzurri – eleven against ten – and the balls played well increase – 6.5

In the first half almost all of Napoli’s actions start from him, then Napoli goes down and down too – 6

CIOFFI from 90 ‘. What a pity that pelota too long for Petagna, at the beginning of extra time – 5

Loses a terrible ball, often runs empty. But he is 19, he was thrown into the fray of a crazy match to cover only a few minutes and instead he found himself playing two extra times, I don’t feel like giving him a vote – sv

DEMME. Less protagonist than Sampdoria, the Calabrian-Teutonic carves out the usual role of grim follower and hard worker. Epperò was about to score two to one on Ghoulam’s cross – 6

In Terracciano for that parade on 7 – 6

FABIAN RUIZ from 63 ‘. Other than the Hispanic added value, tonight. He betrays Spalletti with two yellow cards and Napule is shipwrecked – 4

Ruin what little there was to be judged – 4

POLITANO. A lot of smoke, but a lot – 5

And in all that smoke Saponara if it magna – 5

LOZANO from 63 ‘. After the pole, he performs an amateur series beastly: he stretches the ball and then makes a foul to repair. Expelled. The Mexican also betrays the coach’s trust – 4

You described it just as I wrote it down in my notebook, Fabrizio: that ball thrown 10 meters ahead in an attempt to fix it was the beginning of pure madness. Lozano can only be completely mad. One like this is dangerous – 3

MERTENS. Score a goal from the film library. And for this we must thank Dragowski and Italian football from the bottom. Ciro the Great is a spring ready to spring up front, undoubtedly the least worst of the other strikers – 6.5

The attacker’s instinct is all there: you are starting a discussion about your partner’s previous shot, the ball hits you, instinctively you touch it with your foot and mark. A surprising thing. I want to reward him: he left the field in pieces. For a few moments I was afraid of seeing him fall to the ground – 7

ELMAS. He runs and dribbles, gets to the shot, but the result is the same as his colleague on the other side: smoke, with the aggravating circumstance of waste – 5

At 3 ‘he receives a perfect ball from Mertens but insists too much, he should have given it to the center for Petagna who advanced. I agree on smoking – 5

PETAGNA. Sacrifice and goals, once again. In his scoreboard also two other shots – 6

He works hard, tries, earns another 15 minutes which then turns out to be a nightmare. In spite of his size, he also launches into fast, if somewhat cumbersome, races. It takes everything he has, in short – 6.5

JUAN JESUS from 93 ‘. On the right, Fiorentina makes havoc in extra time and Giovanni Gesù has thirty minutes of authentic torture – 5

He enters the nightmare moment of the evening and inevitably falls under the blows of Fiorentina – 5

SHOULDER. Napule loses the opportunity to qualify in the second half but the opportunities wasted in the first also weigh. Then there is the escalation of the reds that Fabian and Lozano reap, entered together at 63 ‘, and at that point we enter the grotesque. In any case, losing against Italian football is no small shame. How you do it? – 5

I still don’t understand if the game was badly thought out or not. Certainly neither Fabian nor especially Lozano helped him, and he was disoriented by Petagna’s goal, on which he no longer counted (so much so that Cioffi entered the field). So he didn’t believe it. And not believing it is always the beginning of the defeat, a betrayal – 5

REFEREE AYROLDI. Yet another son of art who gives himself to the whistle. Perhaps this is also why he wants to be the protagonist at all costs. Not only. Ayroldi confirms the mood of the new generation of referees, inclined to tolerate hard play. The result is catastrophic refereeing with serious errors, such as Duncan’s failure to send off. And to think that he hunts three reds. Unbearable and unable – 3