Napoli-Fiorentina 2-5: Spalletti eliminated in extra time

The first seasonal goal of the Naples, in the Italian Cup goes on there Fiorentina: Italian surprising Spalletti and gives himself the challenge to the quarters with theAtalanta. Vlahovic, Biraghi, Come, Piatek And Maleh they put their signature on the purple bang, the usual is not enough Mertens And Petagna to the blues to go through. A real battle at the Maradona, closed after the times additional in 10 against 9: Fiorentina reacts with a great result to the collapse in the championship in Turin, Napoli instead suffers another defeat at home (the fifth season between league and cups) and now will have to turn the page quickly.

Vlahovic opens, Mertens replies He started with the handbrake on the team’s Spalletti, forced for the third game in a row in a week to always field the same men (they were missing Osimhen, Insigne, Anguissa, Koulibaly, Zielinski, Mario Rui And Ounas). A first subdued time, in which the Fiorentina he managed the game without problems (blue protests for a bad entry of Duncan on Politano sanctioned with yellow). A flash of Vlahovic from the outside and a head cross of Milenkovic in the start, then the advantage always found by Vlahovic. At the invitation of Saponara, the bomber has evaded the intervention of Tuanzebe (on his debut as a starter) and beat Ospina with the usual left magic. A goal that shook the Naples, who thought he had turned the game upside down in three minutes: first the equal jewel from Mertens (right to turn from outside) and then the expulsion of Dragowski, sent to the locker room for a foul on Elmas launched alone on the net.

Petagna catches Biraghi Only an illusion for Spalletti, convinced that he can win the game in numerical superiority. Instead, after a few wasted opportunities by Petagna And Demme, was the Fiorentina to find the new advantage in the second half, with a goal of Biraghi arrived with a precise left from the edge after his punishment countered by the barrier. Napoli, who had already let in Meret for Ospina at half-time, he played the cards Fabian Ruiz, Lozano, Malcuit And Cioffi, but failed to break through. Italiano gave space to Maleh, Ikoné, Bonaventure and to the newcomer Piatek. Fiorentina has never disunited, it trembled on a pole of Lozano but then he saw Napoli stay in 9 for the expulsion of the Mexican himself (intervention of the Var) and that of Fabian Ruiz (double yellow). In 9 Spalletti’s team found the unexpected draw in the 95th minute, with a paw of Petagna.

But playing 9 vs 10 extra time was an impossible feat for Napoli: Spalletti did enter Juan Jesus and left Mertens only striker, with an unprecedented three-man midfield Cioffi-Di Lorenzo-Elmas. There Fiorentina closed on Naples in his area and never let him out: he found the winning paw with Come, poker with Viola's first goal Piatek and closed the accounts with Maleh. On the mat the Naples, who can only console himself with the many returning players (after Lozano, Malcuit And Meret, the good news came from Mario Rui) in view of the away match in Bologna.