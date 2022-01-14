Napoli-Fiorentina, the words of Spalletti
At the end of the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Fiorentina Luciano Spalletti commented on the match on Radio Kiss Kiss. The coach talked about the moment of the team, also focusing on the performances of Lozano and Tuanzebe; right away Spalletti’s words after Napoli-Fiorentina.
Spalletti’s words after Napoli-Fiorentina: “There were players who had played three days ago, the replaced ones have been out for some time. Having pulled long in the minutes created some problems for us, but we had to manage it better when we were in numerical superiority both at 1-1 and when they took the lead. The biggest problem comes from an impossibility of physical condition because many have pulled the cart and now have difficulty in recovering“.
About Lozano: “I want to see him again, he puts his foot on it because he can’t touch the ball, then he tries to soften the intervention but in the end the referee did well. Rather I have doubts about Fabian’s first yellow, I wonder if that foul has the same value as Duncan’s foul. But we have to think about what we can do and not what others can do for us“.
About Tuanzebe: “He was good, getting immediately into a defensive line with the mechanisms is never easy. He did what we expected of him“.
On the match against Bologna: “The problem is that we have to recover, even those who come back have been out for ten days and how can we do it? They can’t make the level match by constantly pressing“.