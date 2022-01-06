“Napoli had only four starters out, this draw is a good thing. Too hasty after the draw”

Latest football Naples – Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, made some statements to DAZN at the end of the match against Juventus. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“Napoli had almost all the owners on the field, they were only four. In the first leg we were missing six. We could also go ahead, after the draw we pressed and then we were too hasty. The ranking compared to Napoli is remained unchanged, we have one point more than in the first round and this is a good thing. Juventus did well against an excellent team like Napoli, full of setters. We made a lot of mistakes in the last thirty meters, we need to improve. With Chiesa we wanted to put Ghoulam in difficulty, who had only played 34. After the draw, we pitched too long.

Dybala was stopped for a long time due to injuries. He’s recovering, he had a good half hour. It has a different quality than the average, it will find the best condition. We have only scored 28 goals and they are few, we must also find the goals of the midfielders. Slowly we get there. We made some mistakes, the last step is crucial and we need to improve in the goal area. The networks, however, will then arrive. The boys played a good game, aggressive and technical. We have to understand the moments of the match, in the end we threw too much and only Locatelli played, with the other midfielders running away. We had a great time with Kean. It was a direct match and sometimes they are won and others are lost, tonight we drew “.