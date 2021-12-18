Napoli had the duty to keep it until December 22nd. Hot phone calls between Kostas and ADL

Naples football – Today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport criticizes Napoli’s attitude on the Manolas case. The newspaper claims that the rules and above all common sense have been ignored.

“It is a demeaning slap in the face of the rules and common sense that Napoli have decided to back up, regardless of their own destiny but of their own dignity.Apoli and Manolas could easily separate from January 2, 2022, no one would have been scandalized, it would not have been necessary to fly the rags, nor would the red-hot content of some telephone calls passed between Adl and the Greek become public: by now, they were no longer made for each other, and for quite a while, but the mother scene of this rupture cannot be enclosed in the surprise escape to Athens and much less in the inelegant closure of a deal, while formally the market is still closed and the championship, very open, practically forces Spalletti to walk towards Milan with a frayed defense and a sense of precariousness that now surrounds certainly not him but the micro-cosmos that surrounds him. Napoli had the duty to expect Manolas to cure his stomach pain until December 22, the last match available “