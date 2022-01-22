Napoli has opted for Olivera del Getafe, we will try to bring him to Spalletti already now: figures and details

Calciomercato Napoli – Napoli in search of a left-back for a long time and who, in recent days, has taken the first steps for the Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax. However, coach Erik ten Hag would like to oppose his sale. The 29-year-old, however, is not the only blue goal: another goal already heard, even in the last transfer market sessions, has been optioned, namely Mathias Olivera of Getafe.

Naples Mathias Olivera, the offer

An offer is ready that is between 10 and 11 million euros in total, but the formula sought is always the same: the loan, but with the obligation of unconditional redemption. Getafe, however, would not want to let go of their full-back in this market session, but they could also capitulate. If the deal does not close positively for this January, however, it will certainly close for June. Napoli, however, will try to anticipate the arrival.