Napoli have a leadership problem, Ghoulam’s words explain it well

«It’s not a problem this year, it has already happened. It is ours, of the players ». Napoli let the Ibrahimovic train escape, that is the gap to fill

In short, here we go again. What do you do with Two-faced Janus, Homer and mythology, what is the use of reading Euripides, Aeschylus or Sophocles, when every day you have an entity that transforms and regenerates itself, that makes you exalt and then depress, dream and then do nightmares, a mythological being named “Naples”? Yes, because once again we were able to move quickly from business (Milan) to sports drama (Spezia).

There is no peace for Neapolitan fans: resign yourself, let us resign ourselves, because this is it. Or what is it, to be more direct. Golden years aside, it has always been like this. Ups and downs, peaks and bottoms. Of course, Napoli have been in Europe for consecutive years and have written memorable football pages in recent times. The place of belonging, that is the Europe that matters, is within the reach of this team. But at the moment, this is it. Ghoulam makes it clear at the end of the game he lost against Spezia: “It’s not a problem this year, it has already happened. It is ours, of the players ”.

Wise words, Faouzi. Lucid analysis of a player who would have continued to make a difference, damned injuries. If the problem lies in the players, in the team group, (as someone who has been part of Napoli for years says so), it means that something is really wrong in there. Yeah, but what? In my opinion, this team lacks a charismatic and experienced leader. It is not a question of the captain’s armband, Reina was more leader than Insigne is today. And it was because from Barcelona and Liverpool he brought experience, charisma, knowing how to communicate, knowing how to speak to his team-mates (even in several languages, a fundamental aspect for relations with foreign footballers). The hyper critics said that between the posts he had some limits, but the focus is not the technical aspect, but the dowry he brought in the locker room, during training or during matches. To be clear, a charisma that even a referee feels.

When Rafa Benitez arrived, the club had the great intuition to follow (perhaps not completely) the indications of a technician of international standing. Via those who had given everything and more with Mazzarri, in new and experienced people. The leap in quality (and image) was very important and still today Koulibaly and Mertens are half the backbone of this team.

With the post Sarri everything seemed ready to relive what was done with Benitez: inside Ancelotti, away who had given everything and more with the Bianco-AzzurroNeroCeleste Commander. Perhaps, the original sin of this Naples is in not having re-founded as it did with Benitez. Of course, there have been sign-up / sales campaigns but they have not led Napoli to raise the bar of goals. Champions area before, Champions area now. Last year, even “only” the Europa League with the mortification of Napoli-Hellas Verona. The words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (“I saw a documentary by Maradona and decided to try to do what he did: win the Scudetto in Naples. It was all done, then De Laurentiis kicked Ancelotti out. Then I went to Milan”) are the exact allegory of the right train, the one to take, but which you miss for a few seconds. And maybe you also watch that train slowly leave the station, listen to its noise on the tracks, so you also have plenty of time to think about what it would have been like if you had caught it. Ibra, for Napoli, is that train. He is the management in the field of Naples-Empoli and Naples-Spezia, he is the charisma, he is the leader, he speaks languages, he knows how to relate, he likes the environment, he knows how to communicate. It is not, I repeat, a purely technical question – even if Ibra continues to score, let’s remember – but it is a plausible answer to Ghoulam’s initial question. In January, where possible, Napoli invests in experience rather than technique.