“Napoli have a very strong department! Fabian? I’ll do it tomorrow on the pitch”

Eve of Barcelona-Naples and the blaugrana midfielder Pedri spoke at the press conference ahead of the big match of Europa League. The Spanish playmaker took stock of the situation in Barcelona, ​​highlighting some important aspects of the match scheduled at Camp Nou. Here are the words of him:

“Both of them have given me a lot. Koemanabove all, it was very important in my growth. Xavi he played football as I play and my other midfield mates, he helped us a lot ”.

“After an injury you don’t know how you get back. I was confident, I worked well and I am very happy with the confidence they have shown in me. I want to show what I am capable of on the pitch ”.



“Mbappe or Haaland? I’m focused on tomorrow’s match, I don’t decide these things so I prefer not to worry about them “.



“All the games from last season? I don’t put limits on myself, I try to learn from veterans. I want to enjoy every day and improve when I can ”.



“With Ferran i have a good friendship on and off the pitch. He is working well and gives us a lot, especially in attack, I hope he can make a difference ”.

“It’s not a burden, in the Champions League we were among the favorites because we are Barca. We will try to win for the fans. We are young and we need enthusiasm. We will play to win the Europa League“.



“Messi he gave us so much, I liked playing alongside him. We have a good team, we have so many players that I can make him miss him less. We have to do the best we can“.

“Since last season they have always told me that I have to try to play closer to the area. I scored two goals in a short time, I will continue to work on it to improve further ”.



“Napoli’s midfield is very strong. It will be a good match in the middle of the field, we will try to keep control of possession in order to manage the game. We have seen some matches of the Azzurri to prepare for tomorrow: they know how to manage possession well, they come out well with the ball and can hit with Osimhenthat’s why I believe that managing the ball is the most important thing ”.

“Fabian? I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to him, we will talk on the fieldlet’s hope it doesn’t bother us too much. He is a player who hits well, from a great one“.