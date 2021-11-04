“Napoli have everything to win the Europa League and for now they are also favorites in Serie A”

At “1 Football Club”, a radio program broadcast on 1 Station Radio, he spoke Luciano Moggi, former director of Napoli and Juventus: “AC Milan met stronger teams in the Champions League than those they faced in the league. Porto are also not a team to be underestimated, I think they can have their say in Europe. Serie A is certainly easier than European competitions, because you have margin for error: if you miss one match, you can recover in the next, while in Europe you have to win them all.

Juventus? He is doing the reverse for the Rossoneri, but except for Chelsea they have met low-level teams. Eyes to fly too high, Zenit or Malmoe is not a sufficient testing ground to say that the bianconeri are in recovery. If they beat Fiorentina, on the other hand, they can make a fearsome return even in the league, even if the Scudetto is unattainable. The blame for this situation must be divided: they recalled Allegri who, when he left, had a much stronger team at his disposal. Today, however, the midfield is completely missing. Allegri does not have the magic wand, and when Chiellini is not there he has great difficulties even in the defensive phase.

Scudetto? For now I say Napoli, immediately after Milan, but we wait to see the derby to understand Inter’s ambitions. The Azzurri have nothing missing to win the Europa League, even if playing on Thursdays it is difficult to reach the end of the season. This year, however, Spalletti has a long squad available and, contrary to what is said, even the African Cup will not be a problem. Mourinho? The referees make a lot of mistakes, but he no longer makes people laugh with his theaters ”.