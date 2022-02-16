“Napoli have the best player of the tournament”

The wait rises in view of Barcelona-Naples scheduled for 17 February at 6.45 pm at Camp Nou. Two of the most important formations of the competition will compete and both will undoubtedly try to go through; it promises to be a very exciting race.

In particular, in Spain in recent days they are analyzing Spalletti’s team to identify any weak points and obviously also to try to stop the strengths. In fact, as reported by the newspaper Sport, the biggest threat to the Blaugrana is the Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

The data that makes Xavi tremble

“The Nigerian striker is undoubtedly the most dangerous offensive weapon of the Neapolitan team. Effectivelyis the one with the best goal average of the tournament. The reason is that he was only able to play the first three days of the group stage, in which scored four goals. A fractured cheekbone at the end of November kept him out for almost two months, for a total of twelve games. Not even the absence of him has served to surpass him in terms of media. He doubled up against Leicester and scored against Spartak and Legia Warsaw. Four goals in 167 minutes, one every 42 minuteswhich makes him a great threat to Xavi’s team ”.