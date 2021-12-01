Napoli held back by Sassuolo, AC Milan’s trio with Messias

Abrupt braking for the Naples on the fifteenth day of A league: the blues, who do not go beyond the 2-2 against the Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium, they remain at the top of the standings, but with only one point ahead of Milan, which instead overwhelms 3-0 the Genoa of the former Shevchenko thanks to Ibrahimovic’s goal from a free-kick and the brace of the unleashed Messias.

Pioli is now second to only one length from Napoli, but he loses Simon Kjaer for a knee problem which will be evaluated in the next few days. Laughs Inter, now third at -2 from the leaders.

Serie A, Sassuolo-Napoli: one-two Fabian Ruiz-Mertens

First half at Mapei Stadium played at a high pace, Napoli starts strong and creates two great occasions at 15 ‘with Zielinski and at 27’ with Insigne. Advice at 33 ‘avoids Rogerio’s own goal, in the final of dangerous neroverdi time with Raspadori and Ferrari, Ospina responds present.

At the start of the second half (Insigne out due to a physical problem) Spalletti’s team passes with a devastating one-two: at 52 ‘Mertens recovers the ball and serves Zielinki, good at triggering Fabian Ruiz who beats Consiglio with a crossing shot. At 60 ‘comes the doubling: Zielinski serves Mertens that marks from a few steps.

Serie A, Sassuolo-Napoli: Sassuolo’s sensational comeback

Sassuolo reopens it at 72 ‘with Scamacca, who resolves a scrum in the area: the Emilians pour forward in search of a draw, Ospina is careful about Berardi. At 79 ‘Napoli must do without Koulibaly, out for a muscle problem. Heart-pounding final: Sassuolo scores 2-2 with a great header by Ferrari at 90 ‘, Spalletti is sent off shortly after for protests. At 94 ‘ Defrel signs the sensational 3-2, but the goal is canceled due to a foul by Berardi.

Serie A, Genoa-Milan: Kjaer ko, Ibrahimovic breaks the deadlock

At the start immediately bad news for Pioli, who loses after a few seconds Simon Kjaer due to injury: the Danish defender comes out on a stretcher after a fight, there is a fear of a serious problem in his left knee, inside Gabbia in his place.

Milan is playing the game, Genoa is unable to tackle offensive actions. Pioli’s team unlocks the result at 10 ‘on a free kick by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, unstoppable for Sirigu. For the Swede it is the goal number 90 with Milan. At 17 ‘the Swede again devours the doubling, the Griffon tries to raise the center of gravity but fails to create anything really dangerous.

Serie A, Genoa-Milan: Messias goes wild

The hero of Madrid sinks as he wants in the Genoa defense: in the 38th minute he commits Sirigu to the ground, in the 45th minute, a few seconds before the break, he finds the 2-0 with a head lob.

In the second half the hosts try to react and touch the net with Ekuban, then again Messias closes the accounts by scoring the trio with a precise left on an assist from Brahim Diaz. The Devil manages the result, without suffering until the triple whistle.

