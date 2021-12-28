Napoli in trouble, eight absent with Juve
NAPLES – “Hirving Lozano tested positive for Covid-19 following a molecular swab carried out in Mexico. The player, regularly vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at his home “. So Napoli announced with a tweet the Coronavirus positivity of its striker. After the infections of Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, therefore, also the Mexican stops due to Covid and puts Spalletti in difficulty.
Spalletti in extreme emergency for Juve
Spalletti is in trouble, between those who stopped due to Covid, those due to injury and those who will not be there because of the Africa Cup, for the match on 6 January against Juventus, the first of the championship of 2022, he seriously risks getting there with counted men. This is the current situation of Napoli:
Koulibaly injured – Africa Cup of Nations
Osimhen injured – Africa Cup of Nations
Anguissa Africa Cup of Nations
Ounas Africa Cup of Nations
Insigne Covid
Fabian Ruiz Covid
Lozano Covid
Mario Rui disqualified
The probable formation of Spalletti for Juve-Napoli
In light of the many defections (8), here is what could be the probable formation of Napoli against Juve: (4-2-3-1) Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Only the two goalkeepers Meret and Marfella would be available on the bench and then Ghoulam, Zanoli and Petagna.