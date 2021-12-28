Sports

Napoli in trouble, eight absent with Juve

NAPLES – “Hirving Lozano tested positive for Covid-19 following a molecular swab carried out in Mexico. The player, regularly vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at his home “. So Napoli announced with a tweet the Coronavirus positivity of its striker. After the infections of Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, therefore, also the Mexican stops due to Covid and puts Spalletti in difficulty.

Spalletti in extreme emergency for Juve

Spalletti is in trouble, between those who stopped due to Covid, those due to injury and those who will not be there because of the Africa Cup, for the match on 6 January against Juventus, the first of the championship of 2022, he seriously risks getting there with counted men. This is the current situation of Napoli:

Koulibaly injured – Africa Cup of Nations

Osimhen injured – Africa Cup of Nations

Anguissa Africa Cup of Nations

Ounas Africa Cup of Nations

Insigne Covid

Fabian Ruiz Covid

Lozano Covid

Mario Rui disqualified

The probable formation of Spalletti for Juve-Napoli

In light of the many defections (8), here is what could be the probable formation of Napoli against Juve: (4-2-3-1) Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Elmas; Mertens. Only the two goalkeepers Meret and Marfella would be available on the bench and then Ghoulam, Zanoli and Petagna.

The official 2022 calendar of SSC Napoli

The official 2022 calendar of SSC Napoli

