Napoli, Insigne at Toronto already in January? Talk to the intermediary

The negotiation between Insigne and Toronto

“Working for Toronto as their representative, when time allowed, I made this transaction with Lorenzo in a flash. There have been a lot of MLS and Toronto contract cards, very important operation. These operations from my point of view should be kept secret until they are completed, because then there are so many variables. But keeping everything hidden is very difficult, including cell phones and cameras. Journalists do their job and we have an interest first in doing and then in communicating ».

Insigne at Toronto already in January? Talk to the intermediary

“Certainly not, the operation was designed to take him to July. Now Lorenzo is fully concentrated for the season with Napoli. As long as you are in contact with a team you give your all for that team, then you focus on something else. I don’t find anything strange about it, it’s work. When a deal comes to an end and it’s that important, from my point of view it’s best to close it right away. The fact that it has not been heralded on our part is quite evident. I myself have denied this several times to keep a very low profile ».