Napoli, Insigne negative after the virus: he returns to the second half against Juve

For the moment, the Napoli emergency is attenuated. Lorenzo Insigne, in fact, tested negative for the molecular swab he underwent in the past hours. And Fabian Ruiz also tested negative. The captain will be regularly on the field tomorrow, at the resumption of training at the Castel Volturno sports center, and above all he will in all likelihood be available to Luciano Spalletti for the direct clash with Juventus on 6 January. Despite the negotiations for the renewal are firm and the strong temptation to accept the Toronto FC offer (over 9 million a year plus bonuses until 2027), Insigne remains a fundamental element for the coach, who will focus on him until end of the season. Contractual issues will not affect the choices, also because Napoli must face numerous absences in view of the new year.