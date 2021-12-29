Napoli, Insigne negative after the virus: he returns to the second half against Juve
In the hours of Toronto temptation, the blue captain has put the virus behind him and can return to the field. And Spanish will also be available. Lozano remains in home isolation
For the moment, the Napoli emergency is attenuated. Lorenzo Insigne, in fact, tested negative for the molecular swab he underwent in the past hours. And Fabian Ruiz also tested negative. The captain will be regularly on the field tomorrow, at the resumption of training at the Castel Volturno sports center, and above all he will in all likelihood be available to Luciano Spalletti for the direct clash with Juventus on 6 January. Despite the negotiations for the renewal are firm and the strong temptation to accept the Toronto FC offer (over 9 million a year plus bonuses until 2027), Insigne remains a fundamental element for the coach, who will focus on him until end of the season. Contractual issues will not affect the choices, also because Napoli must face numerous absences in view of the new year.
THE UNAVAILABLE
–
Mario Rui will not be in the match because he was disqualified: the Portuguese was warned and was booked in the last round of the championship against Spezia. There will also be Koulibaly, Osimhen, Ounas and Anguissa, called up by their national teams to compete in the Africa Cup; the first two, however, have not yet fully recovered from their injuries. Lozano remains in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus following tests carried out in Mexico.
December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 20:45)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED