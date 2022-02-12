Napoli-Inter 1-1, Dzeko responds to Insigne and keeps Inzaghi at the top

The blues dominate the first half and score with a penalty. The Bosnian equalized at the beginning of the second half. Now Milan dreams of overtaking

The big Scudetto match between Napoli and Inter ends in a 1-1 draw, a result that allows the Nerazzurri to stay on top but that puts AC Milan, who are playing tomorrow against Sampdoria, in a position to take the solitary first place in case of victory. The Azzurri dominated the first half and unlocked the match in the 7th minute thanks to a penalty by Insigne, then they also take an outside pole with Zielinski (12 ‘). At the beginning of the second half, the equalizer of Dzeko from a few steps (47 ‘), then Handanovic save the result on Osimhen and Elmas.

THE MATCH

Napoli dreams for a while, Inter clings to Dzeko and in the end a draw comes out that allows Inzaghi to keep the top, even if between the two litigants he risks enjoying Milan, which if he beats Sampdoria will tear the top to the cousins, who still have to recover the match against Bologna. The glass half full, as seen in the 90 ‘, is all by Inzaghi who brings home an unexpected point after a very bad first half, probably the worst together with that of Florence, and can rejoice at the proof of character of his in the recovery. This Inter are not as brilliant as a few weeks ago, but beating them is really complicated. An evening of regrets for the Azzurri, very good in the first half where they deserved at least one more goal. In the second half, old flaws came to the surface, because once the goal was conceded, even the son of a pinch of bad luck, the team was unable to grind the game, it was a bit scared and lost in precision and incisiveness, even if the two occasions happened to Osimhen and Elmas could be better exploited.

Spalletti finds Koulibaly and Anguissa after the Africa Cup, but it is only the Senegalese who will start the title. In attack there is Osimhen, who returned to scoring in the last round against Venice. Inzaghi, in the stands for the disqualification remedied after the derby, replaces Bastoni suspended and injured with Dimarco and gives confidence to the very titled players. The first half is a monologue by Spalletti’s team, against an Inter still torn by the burning defeat in the derby and which seems to have lost the brilliance of a few weeks ago. De Vrij confirms that he is going through a dark period and at the first Neapolitan thrust he puts Osimhen back to goal. Doveri does not notice, but is recalled by the Var and assigns a solar penalty: Handanovic senses but does not get there on the blow of Insigne (7 ‘), who scores the sixth penalty in the league and overcomes Diego Armando Maradona in the scorers’ classification. The Nerazzurri try to shake up, but the ball turns bad and slow and never reaches the tips. So it is the hosts who are close to doubling, but Zielinski’s left splinters the post to Handanovic’s right. Osimhen drives De Vrij and Skriniar crazy, but he is not precise in his conclusions, while Insigne could have done better in a half overhead after a missed postponement by the Slovak. The Italian champions give a first sign of life in the half hour, but Dzeko’s weak and central crushed header is easy for Ospina. This is the only shot in the mirror of the Nerazzurri, really too little. The first fraction ends with a diagonal from Dumfries that crosses the entire mirror of the goal.

The interval is good for Inter, who enters the field with a decidedly different attitude (not that it would take long), and with a bit of luck finds the draw, also thanks to a lack of attention from Napoli. Two minutes have not yet passed and Dzeko hits a headache, the ball bounces off Di Lorenzo and returns to the Bosnian who from two steps makes Ospina dry with a right that slams into the internal crossbar. It is a goal that gives morale and enthusiasm to the leaders, who now hold the pitch better against a Napoli that is unable to keep up with the pace of the first half. Around the hour of the game the match ignites: at 55 ‘Brozovic and Barella lose a poisonous ball intercepted by Osimhen, Handanovic is saved in the corner with his left foot. A minute passes and Ospina nearly combines the omelette, as Dzeko does not intercept his slow passage by a few centimeters. Perisic is in great shape and grinds kilomentri back and forth: from his initiative, Koulibaly in a slide anticipates Dumfries and unravels a complicated situation. The last big chance happens on Elmas’ feet, put back into play by a smooth shot by the disastrous De Vrij: Handanovic bravely blocks him and saves. In the last 20 ‘fatigue takes over, the legs get heavy and the vision becomes blurred. The swirl of changes of the two coaches leads to nothing: it ends 1-1. And Milan laughs.

REPORT CARDS

Koulibaly 6.5 – As soon as he returned from the fatigue of the African Cup, Spalletti did not give up on his giant in defense. A couple of little mistakes, but also effective closures and a fearful physicality.

Osimhen 6.5 – In the first half he made a ward alone and sent De Vrij into crisis. He falls in the second half like the whole team, even if he has the 2-1 ball on his foot after a Brozovic-Barella mess.

Insigne 6 – Cold from the spot, it is the goal that allows him to detach Maradona in the all-time top scorer classification (116 to 115). After that, he does very little, hitting the Dumfries-Skriniar couple.

Handanovic 7 – After a few too many criticisms, the Slovenian goalkeeper redeems himself and returns to the portcullis In the second half he saves the result with two great saves on Osimhen and Elmas.

Dzeko 6.5 – If Inter returns to Milan with a valuable point, it is above all thanks to him. His only two shots in the mirror, a weak header and the 1-1 jab. Essential.

Calhanoglu 5 – Without his imagination the team becomes too predictable. He limits himself to the homework, runs in the middle of the field but never turns on the light.

De Vrij 4.5 – Another mistake for the Dutch central player after Lazio and Milan. And if two clues prove it, Inzaghi has something to worry about. As naive as it is useless, the touch on Osimhen who gives the penalty and the advantage to Napoli. Smooth a poisonous ball in the second half and Elmas almost doesn’t score. Unrecognizable.

THE TABLE

NAPLES-INTER 1-1

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 5.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Rrahmani 6.5, Mario Rui 6; Lobotka 6.5, Fabian Ruiz 6.5 (29 ‘st Anguissa 6); Politano 6 (26 ‘Elmas 5.5), Zielinski 6 (39’ st Juan Jesus sv), Insigne 6 (39 ‘st Ounas sv); Osimhen 6.5 (39 ‘st Mertens 6). Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Demme, Ghoulam, Petagna, Zanoli. Annex: Shoulder pads 6.5

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic 7; Skriniar 6, De Vrij 4.5, Dimarco 6 (45 ‘st D’Ambrosio sv); Dumfries 6.5, Barella 5.5, Brozovic 6, Calhanoglu 5 (39 ‘st Vidal sv), Perisic 6.5; Dzeko 6.5, Lautaro Martinez 5.5 (38 ‘st Sanchez sv). Available: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Kolarov, Ranocchia, Darmian, Carboni, Caicedo. Annex: Farris (Inzaghi suspended) 6

Referee: Duties

Markers: 7 ‘rig. Insigne (N), 2 ‘st Dzeko (I)

Ammonites: Insigne (N), Brozovic (I)

Expelled: –

Note: –

THE STATISTICS

Inter interrupted a streak of 440 minutes without conceding an away goal in Serie A: before today the last goal collected away from home went back to the first leg Derby (own goal by de Vrij).

It was from December 2016 (Zielinski at 2 ‘and Hamsik at 5’) that there was no goal in the first 10 minutes of play in a Serie A match between Napoli and Inter.

Napoli, with Insigne’s goal in the 7th minute, found the net with the first shot attempted in today’s match against Inter.

Napoli are the team that has taken the most penalties this season in the top 5 European leagues (10) – Insigne the player who has kicked the most (nine).

With 116 goals, Lorenzo Insigne overtook Diego Armando Maradona (115) in third place in the ranking of Napoli’s all-time top scorers in all competitions.

All six goals scored by Lorenzo Insigne this Serie A have come at home from a penalty – no player has more goals from the penalty spot in the top five European leagues in 2021/22.

Edin Dzeko has found the goal against Napoli in Serie A that he had been missing since March 2018 – all his five goals against the Neapolitans in the league have come at the Maradona stadium.

Since his arrival in Italy in 2015/16, Edin Dzeko has scored five goals against Napoli in Serie A, only Ciro Immobile (six) has more in the period.

Dzeko’s goal after 78 seconds from the start of the second half is the fastest for the Bosnian in Serie A since the kick-off of the second half of the match.