Napoli-Inter, a golden point and three good news for Inzaghi. De Vrij, what happens?

It was an Inter from the two faces the one who took to the field at Maradona. In the first half an unrecognizable team, the worst of the season. Approach, organization, determination, verticality, all things that have not been seen. And then after the disadvantage came the frenzy, the one that made the players lose their heads and which cost important points (see Lazio at the Olimpico and the derby).

An aspect that Simone Inzaghi will have to work on and that cannot be overlooked. In the second half, however, the real Inter entered the field: compact, organized and with the desire to catch up with a result that was close to Napoli until the draw. Here, the team’s reaction is one of the three good news for Inzaghi. First because after the derby, losing another big match would have had a significant negative impact on the players’ heads. And then Maradona’s point allows Inter to keep Spalletti’s team behind and with a game still to be recovered. The second good news is Denzel Dumfries’ performance.

As pointed out by Farris at the end of the match, after the first appearances, the player was too soon branded as “not up to par”, even by a part of the Nerazzurri supporters. On the other hand, in the last few races the Dutchman was an important factor with ever increasing performances. The winger is still not very precise in certain situations and technically he can and must grow a lot, but it is no coincidence that in the first half he was one of the few to save himself. Always attentive in the defensive phase and the only player who took the field with the right determination.

Whoever saved himself in the bad weather of Maradona was certainly Federico Dimarco, the third good news for Inzaghi. A bit of apprehension arose among the fans when it became clear that the coach would bet on him to replace Bastoni. Instead the defender was the author of a careful game from the defensive point of view, canceling Politano first and then Elmas. In the second half he often presented himself in front covered by an amazing Perisic. The role of full-fledged winger is not in his strings and it has been seen. That’s why Inzaghi insisted on having Gosens right away.

A player who, on the other hand, must be found quickly is Stefan De Vrij. This is certainly the worst season for the Dutch defender since he wore the Inter shirt. The mistake on the penalty granted to Napoli is only the latest in a series that begin to become many and often negative. One wonders where the real De Vrij ended up. Perhaps conditioned by rumors about the future, the one seen so far is the distant relative of the Dutch wall admired in recent years. Now Liverpool are coming, there is no better opportunity than to redeem themselves against one of the strongest attacks in Europe. Inzaghi wishes it and all the Nerazzurri fans do so.

February 13, 2022 (change February 13, 2022 | 08:02)

