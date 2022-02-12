Napoli-Inter, CM’s report cards: Perisic is no longer news, Elmas disappoints. How Osimhen Fight, Opportunist Dzeko | First page

Napoli 1-1 Inter

Naples

Ospina 6: comes out with an avalanche on Dzeko’s goal but can do nothing.

By Lorenzo 6: he is unlucky on Inter’s equalizer, he caroms the ball on him. The duel with Perisic is interesting, they don’t hurt each other too much.

Rrahmani 6.5: it imposes itself physically, does not let too much pass in its parts and also sets with good speed.

Koulibaly 7: Spalletti’s commander is back. Juan Jesus replaced him worthily but the presence of the Senegalese is too important. Giant locks back there.

Mario Rui 6: it is not easy to keep pace with Dumfries. The Portuguese full-back, however, shortens frequently, avoiding to bring out the physical difference.

Fabián Ruiz 6: quality first half, find the level plays that activate the offensive phase. In the second half it drops a bit (28 ‘st Anguissa 6: precious return for Spalletti. He doesn’t give a big shock but he does his in the middle of the field).

Lobotka 6.5: he always makes the right choice, puts order in the Napoli midfield. It became so important that Spalletti was forced to keep Anguissa out from 1 ‘.

Politano 6: his ex game lasts less than half an hour. Protagonist of good plays on the right out, he is forced to give up too soon due to a calf problem (26 ‘st Elmas 5: he never enters the game, he has a very important chance in the 70th minute in front of goal but Handanovic blocks his way).

Zielinski 5.5: its movement between the lines can become important. At 11 ‘the post denies him the goal. But then he drops in intensity, his flashes in front are missing (39 ‘st Juan Jesus sv).

Insigne 6.5: the captain unlocks it from the spot, without fear, without hesitation. Protagonist of other important plays, he does not have the right support to drag the team towards victory (39 ‘st Ounas sv).

Osimhen 6.5: de Vrij overwhelms him, it is he who earns the 1-0 penalty. He moves a lot, the Dutch defender never keeps him. Missing, however, the goal. He must be more concrete and bad in front of goal (39 ‘st Mertens sv).

Shoulder pads 6.5: it is a Naples in half what we saw this evening. In the first half the advantage was more than deserved, in the second half the Azzurri seem to have almost pulled the plug.

Inter

Handanovic 7: He senses Insigne’s penalty but only touches the ball that ends up in the net. Very ready to deflect an insidious shot by Osimhen at the near post with his left foot. The exit on Elmas is superlative.

Skriniar 6.5: With a smooth, very awkward, in the penalty area, Insigne sends the shot. Luckily for him, the blue shoots high over Handanovic’s crossbar. His game continues without any other flaw and as often happened in his career, he does not concede anything to Insigne.

De Vrij 5: After the one in the derby, another very serious mistake, this time for a careless and hasty intervention on Osimhen with his back to goal.

Dimarco 6: He replaces Batons in the best possible way and never suffers neither Politano nor Elmas.

(From the 45 ‘st D’Ambrosio: sv)

Dumfries 6: When he has space available he tries the lunge but often finds Koulibaly in preventive marking to block his way. In the first half he misses some reading and Farris calls him back in a loud voice, but he always gives the feeling of being able to turn on.

Stretcher 6: Less ordered than usual, especially in the first part of the game. Lobotka contains him well and in general Napoli’s tactical disposition does not offer him too many spaces to throw himself into.

Brozovic 5.5: He struggles to give rhythm and intensity to the game, in tandem with Barella he risks the omelette with a clumsy play that sends Osimhen to the shot. He gets a yellow card for protests, he was warned, he will miss the match against Sassuolo.

Calhanoglu 6: Among the midfielders he is the one who starts best, but he too suffers from the intensity of Napoli and struggles to clean balls, which usually he does very well.

(From the 38 ‘st Vidal: sv)

Perisic 7: He’s not even in the news anymore, he’s always the best or among the best in the field. For attitude and play. With two stops to follow he creates as many opportunities and is always there, in every game plot.

Dzeko 7: In the first half he keeps away from Koulibaly, but engulfs the Nerazzurri game and heads in front of Ospina misses a great opportunity. He redeems himself after a few seconds from returning from the locker room by breaking the crossbar and kicking in a perfect way from a tight angle and with Ospina out. He is also busy in cover.

Lautaro 5.5: The goal does not arrive and he is in difficulty from a mental point of view. Bravo in participating in the 1-1 action, parading behind Mario Rui.

(From the 38 ‘st Sanchez: sv)

Farris 6: Inter suffers a lot in the first part of the game but returns with a different spirit from the locker room and Dzeko’s goal transforms the match after a few seconds.