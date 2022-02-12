Napoli-Inter, Dzeko almost as decisive as Lukaku

“Never look back”. Don’t look to the past, in order to give your best in the future. From the Nerazzurri’s debut against Genoa, Edin Dzeko had been clear: “Lukaku has done great things with Inter but now we need to take a step forward.” The strategy seems to work, the goals and assists collected so far by the Bosnian have not made us miss the forward who passed to Chelsea. The numbers confirm this: on February 12 a year ago, Romelu had participated (in the 29 races played) in 23 of the seasonal goals scored by Conte’s Inter. With 13 goals and 6 assists scored between league and cups, Dzeko is very close to the score of his predecessor. And Inter can no longer do without him.

CROSSINGS

Decisive already on Tuesday against Roma, in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, now Edin has put Napoli in his sights. Inzaghi wants to drive away the Azzurri, direct competitors in the championship fight, the Bosnian at the former San Paolo has already scored four goals, all with the Roma shirt. In the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, Dzeko dragged his side with two braces at Insigne & Co. The last time there was Di Francesco on the yellow and red bench, the first time… Luciano Spalletti. Stories of destinies that cross each other, as on that evening of 26 August 2017: second day of the championship, Luciano’s new Inter arrives at the Olimpico to challenge Roma. To open the scoring is Dzeko, who makes his former coach tremble, before the reversal signed by Icardi (brace) and Vecino. At Napoli, in Naples and also against Spalletti: the Bosnian knows how to hurt his opponents this weekend. Four seasons later, the ID says nearly 36 – the center forward will turn it on March 17. On the pitch, however, Edin is experiencing a second youth and (almost) the whole world envies him to the Nerazzurri. In fact, among the over 35 players of all top leagues, only Anderlecht’s Refaelov did better than the former Roma, in the goal zone, in 2021-2022. The Belgian team’s attacking midfielder reached a total of 31 appearances – the same as Edin – but helped his team-mates with 16 goals and 4 assists: an extra “bonus” compared to the Sarajevo striker.