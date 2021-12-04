Napoli-Inter Primavera, report cards: Casadei MVP, Fontanarosa unbeatable bulwark

The Nerazzurri win and convince: Rovida blocks the success, Satriano returns to scoring, good indications for Chivu

The report cards of Fcinter1908 on Napoli-Inter:

Rovida 7 Confirms his reputation as a penalty shooter by rejecting Ambrosino’s attempt. For the rest he has little to do. There is also his signature on this success.

Sylvester 6 A cautious start, he takes care not to leave the right wing uncovered. After the Pelamatti exit, go left, adapting diligently.

Moretti 6.5 It does not make smudges. (from 90 ‘ Matjaz sv)

Fontanarosa 7 Unsurpassed bulwark. The home air obviously does him good: he leads the defense and safely stops all Napoli’s attempts.

Pelamatti 6.5 He becomes familiar with the passing of the minutes, pushing to the left and putting several interesting balls in between. Forced to go out for a very violent blow to the head: we are waiting for you! (from 62 ‘ Dervishi 6 Debut in the league after the one in the Italian Cup, mind the point)

Andersen 6 At his first as a starter with the Primavera, he tries to show off by combining quality and physicality. Among the most shaken by the incident that occurred to Pelamatti, he leaves the field on the verge of tears. (from 62 ‘ Fabbian 6 Ordinary administration in the middle of the field)

Muller snipers 6 Direction orderly, but without flashes. From his header comes the goal of Casadei’s advantage. (from 76 ‘ Sangalli sv)

Casadei 7.5 Absolute MVP: a goal, an assist and lots of quality plays. Fight, tackle, fit in, score: total midfielder.

Iliev 6.5 When the opponent bets it always gives the opportunity to be able to create something. Crystalline class, albeit with its now classic breaks.

Curatolo 6.5 A peperino, he moves a lot and also goes close to scoring. (from 76 ‘ Abiuso sv)

Satriano 7 He goes back to scoring and takes off a lot of rust. He needed it.

Chivu 7 As usual, he revolutionized training, and this time the boys gave the answers he was waiting for.

